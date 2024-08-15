Connected Tires Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Connected TiresGlobal Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connected tires market is on a significant upward trajectory, with its size projected to grow from $7.19 million in 2023 to $10.19 million in 2024, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.7%. It will grow to $41.33 million in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.9%. This remarkable growth is fueled by the increased focus on reducing carbon emissions, rising demand for fleet management solutions, heightened regulatory emphasis on vehicle safety, the growing adoption of smart vehicle technologies, and the widespread integration of connected vehicles.

Rising Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles Fuels Market Expansion

The increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles is a key driver propelling the connected tires market forward. Autonomous vehicles, which operate without human intervention thanks to advanced sensors, cameras, radar, and artificial intelligence, are becoming more prevalent due to technological advancements, environmental concerns, and evolving consumer preferences. Connected tires play a critical role in these vehicles, providing essential data that enhances safety, performance, efficiency, and user experience. For instance, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, it is anticipated that 3.5 million autonomous vehicles will be on US highways by 2025, with this number rising to 4.5 million by 2030. The increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles is expected to drive the connected tires market's growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the connected tires market include MRF Limited, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd., among others. These companies are increasingly focusing on innovation, particularly in developing smart TPMS (tire pressure monitoring system) sensors. These advanced sensors are embedded within tires to monitor tire pressure and temperature in real-time, ensuring enhanced vehicle safety and performance. For example, in September 2023, Infineon Technologies AG launched the XENSIV SP49 tire pressure monitoring sensor, which offers high accuracy in measuring tire pressure, robust environmental resilience, and seamless integration with vehicle electronics for real-time monitoring.

Segments:

• Component: Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Accelerometer Sensors, Strain Gauge Sensors, Radio-Frequency Identification chips

• Rim Size: 12-17 Inches, 18-22 Inches, More than 22 Inches

• Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the connected tires market in 2023 and is expected to continue leading the market in the coming years. This region's dominance is attributed to the rapid adoption of connected vehicle technologies and the growing demand for smart mobility solutions.

