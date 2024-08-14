PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Senate approves on third and final reading local hospital bills sponsored by Go as he calls for improved access to healthcare for all During the third reading and subsequent approval of local hospital bills aimed at upgrading local healthcare facilities on Monday, August 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the critical need for enhanced healthcare infrastructure to support the Philippines' most vulnerable populations. Addressing the Senate, Go, in a manifestation, expressed his gratitude towards his colleagues for their support in passing these important measures. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank this Chamber for approving the much-needed upgrade to our healthcare capacity. Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng ating mga kasamahan dito sa Senado," said Go. He highlighted that these enhancements are especially crucial for impoverished Filipinos who primarily rely on public hospitals for healthcare services. "Ako naman po, hindi po ako titigil na ipaglaban kung ano ang makakabuti sa ating mga kababayan, lalung lalo na para sa mga mahihirap nating kababayan, mga pasyenteng walang matakbuhan," he remarked. "Dapat patuloy nating palakasin ang ating healthcare system, magdagdag ng mga kama at ospital at palakasin ang serbisyo na maaaring maibigay ng ating mga pampublikong ospital. Dahil sa totoo lang po ang mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan ang pumupunta sa mga pampublikong ospital. Para po ito sa kanila," added Go. The approved bills include: - House Bill No. 8484, introduced by Reps. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, Yedda Marie Romualdez Atayde, and Sharee Ann Tan-Tambut aim to upgrade the Bangui District Hospital in Ilocos Norte to a Level II District Hospital, ensuring enhanced medical services in the Northern Region. - House Bill No. 8491, introduced by Rep. Lucille Nava, proposes converting the Dr. Catalino Gallego Nava Provincial Hospital in Guimaras into a Level II Hospital. This upgrade will significantly improve healthcare delivery in this island province. - House Bill No. 8494, introduced by Reps. Kristine Alexie Tutor, Edgar Mary Sarmiento, and Eric Olivarez plan to increase the bed capacity of the Teodoro B. Galagar District Hospital in Bohol from 75 to 100 beds, addressing the urgent need for more hospital beds in the region. - House Bill No. 8970, also introduced by Reps. Kristine Alexie Tutor, Edgar Mary Sarmiento, and Eric Olivarez focus on expanding the Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Bohol, from 40 to 75 beds, helping to alleviate the strain on this critical facility. - House Bill No. 9556, introduced by Rep. Florida Robes, amends Republic Act No. 11272, changing the location of the planned St. Bernadette Children and Maternity Hospital in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan, optimizing its impact on the local community. Meanwhile, Go called on the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to better utilize its available resources, criticizing the large reserve funds sitting unused while patients suffer under the burden of hefty hospital bills. "Sobra-sobra ang pera ninyo, laki-laki ng reserve fund ninyo. Gamitin niyo po ito sa mga pasyente. Taasan niyo ang inyong case rates, expand benefit packages, at kung maaari babaan niyo po ang inyong premium. Nakatulog lang po ang pondo niyo dyan, PhilHealth," urged Go. He further highlighted the disconnect between PhilHealth's available resources and its utilization, illustrating the plight of patients who struggle to pay off their medical expenses due to inadequate coverage. "Tingnan niyo ang hospital billing ninyo, PhP300,000, ang ibabawas lang d'yan, less than PhP10,000. Hirap na hirap po ang mga pasyenteng lumabas sa hospital dahil wala silang pambayad. Gamitin niyo po 'yung PhP500 billion ninyo na pondo na natutulog lang po dyan," Go remarked. "Mag-isip kayo, 9,000 case rates ang natutulog d'yan hindi niyo pa ina-aksyunan," he added. In a public hearing on July 30 conducted by the Senate Committee on Health, chaired by Go, he made his initial call for PhilHealth to expand healthcare benefits, increase case rates, and lower member contributions in response to revelations of excess unutilized funds. This, was after it was disclosed that PhilHealth has PhP90 billion in excess funds scheduled to be returned to the National Treasury, as well as around PhP500 billion in reserves. "Bilang chairperson ng naturang komite, hindi po katanggap-tanggap na sobra-sobra ang pondo ng PhilHealth na hindi naman nagagamit pero napakaraming Pilipino ang naghihingalo at hindi makapagpagamot dahil walang pambayad sa ospital," he stated earlier. "Tandaan po natin na sa alinsunod sa Universal Health Care Law, lahat ng Pilipino ay miyembro ng PhilHealth. Dapat gamitin nang tama ang sapat na pondo ng PhilHealth para mapakinabangan ng mga mahihirap na Pilipinong may sakit," he added. Concluding his speech, Go expressed his commitment to the ongoing improvement of the healthcare system, which he deems crucial for the Filipinos. "I am glad that we are taking the right steps so that we can further enhance and strengthen our healthcare system," he concluded.