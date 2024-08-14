PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Bong Go visits recovering fire victims in QC to extend add'l aid and support interventions to help them rebuild and recover On Monday, August 12, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally extended additional support to the recovering residents of Barangays Manresa, Paligsahan, Payatas, Tatalon, Holy Spirit, Commonwealth, Culiat, Patok, Tandang Sora, Talayan, Sauyo, and Nova Proper in Quezon City, to aid the reconstruction of homes and recovery of fire victims devastated by the recent fire incident. "Sa mga nasunugan, huwag ho kayong mag-alala. Ang gamit ay nabibili, ang pera ay kikitain, subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Pangalagaan at ingatan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa," said Go in his message. In coordination with Mayor Joy Belmonte and Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, the affected families received essential aid such as grocery packs, snacks, shirts, masks, vitamins, basketballs, and volleyballs from the senator. Additionally, there were select recipients of a bicycle, a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch. Go also acknowledged the Barangay Captains present during the event, including Manresa Barangay Captain Arturo Tambis, Tandang Sora Brgy. Capt. Marlon Ulanday, Paligsahan Brgy. Capt. Alexander Lapore and Paltok Brgy. Capt Judy Floresca for their continuous efforts in bringing government services closer to the Filipino people. Senator Go's initiative also facilitated the National Housing Authority's provision of Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP) benefits to 197 eligible households affected by the fire. Go emphasized his advocacy for providing emergency housing assistance, which he continues to champion, ensuring that affected families have resources to rebuild their homes, such as nails, roofing sheets, and other necessary housing materials. "Sinikap din natin na mabigyan sila ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go highlighted. "Itong EHAP program, isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahang mapondohan ang programa ngayon upang mas marami pang mga biktima ng sakuna ang makapagpatayo ng maayos na bahay at makabangon muli mula sa trahedya," he added. He also continues to push for his filed bill, Senate Bill No. 192, which seeks to institutionalize the Rental Housing Subsidy Program. Under the proposed measure, a housing and social protection program will be developed to provide disaster victims better and more affordable access to the formal housing market through the provision of rental subsidies provided by the government if enacted into law. Furthermore, Go highlighted Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. Based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill that Go filed earlier, the proposed legislation underscores the necessity of establishing mandatory evacuation centers in each locality. Senator Go, recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate brand of public service, highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance fire prevention in communities. He noted the Bureau of Fire Protection's modernization under Republic Act No. 11589, which he principally authored and co-sponsored. This Act mandates a comprehensive ten-year modernization plan to equip the bureau with advanced capabilities for fire response through increased firefighter recruitment, acquisition of modern fire equipment, and specialized training. In cases where disasters like fires result in injuries or medical needs, Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the crucial role of Malasakit Centers in providing immediate healthcare support to ease their financial burden. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program designed to streamline medical assistance programs from various government agencies, ensuring that Filipinos can access medical assistance to overcome the financial burden of healthcare costs. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos. The senator encouraged QC residents with health concerns to utilize the nearby Malasakit Centers at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and the PNP General Hospital. Senator Go has also supported various projects in Quezon City as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee such as the construction of the multi-purpose buildings in Barangays Capri, Commonwealth, and Bagong Silangan, Road Rehabilitation in Brgy. Socorro, and improvement of the road and drainage system in Brgy. Payatas and Talayan. "Ako naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit Kuya Bong Go, magseserbisyo ako sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Magtulungan tayo upang ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga Pilipinong pinakanangangailangan, lalo na ang mga hopeless at helpless natin na mga kababayan," ended Go. On the same day, Go aided indigent residents in Alfonso, Cavite in partnership with the local government. He also inspected the Super Health Center and visited the Evacuation Center in the town.