PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 CRUCIAL DATA GAPS HINDER NEEDED INTERVENTIONS IN EDUC REFORMS--SEN NANCY

...says data should capture realities in schools Senator Nancy Binay voiced optimism that the Education Department's ongoing reforms under the MATATAG Agenda are headed in the right direction. However, according to Binay, the lack of consolidated data in assessing learners' competencies and foundational skills undermine the very foundation of the National Learning Recovery Program (NLRP) initiated by the Department of Education. Binay said she is confident that DepEd Sec. Sonny Angara will closely look into fresh concerns relative to the implementation of the NLRP particularly critical data that reflect the true state of education in the Philippines. "Actually, some of the most concerning issues on the ground are the limited tools given to teachers when it comes to assessment initiatives. Meron dissonance in data. We are aware that there are troubling gaps in essential learning competencies, particularly in the areas of mathematics and reading, but the data which DepEd presently has do not reflect the true granular picture of the competencies and skills of our learners. Bulag pa rin tayo kung sino ang may kailangan ng tulong at intervention, at kung saan sila may kakulangan," Binay said. Amid the ongoing educational reforms, Binay noted that the importance of accurate and comprehensive data cannot be overstated. "The absence of critical data is deeply concerning. DepEd needs to truly grasp the gravity of the problems both in the macro and micro aspects. I am happy that Sec. Sonny (Angara) is open to developing a feedback evaluation mechanism in the implementation of the MATATAG curriculum, and we are glad that the calibrations and fine-tunings being put into motion are in the right direction. Kung wala tayong maayos na datos, bulag tayo sa mga nangyayari. There is a risk that DepEd may steer its policies in a direction that does not align with the realities on the ground. Dahil hindi updated ang datos, baka mas lalo pang lumala ang mga problema na may angkop na solusyon na," she pointed out. The MATATAG Agenda, launched in 2023, aims to prioritize the development of foundational skills of students in literacy, numeracy, and socio-emotional learning. Binay expressed her concern over the lack of essential data needed to assess the actual number of learners requiring intervention and screening, thereby jeopardizing the effectiveness of the NLRP's learning camps in improving the academic performance of students. "'Sa mga estudyanteng na-identify na kailangang mag-participate sa intervention camps, nasa 50% lang ang nag-volunteer sumama. Ibig sabihin, ang mga na-assess lang at nabigyan ng intervention ay 'yung 50% na sumali. So, we don't see the whole picture here. Unfortunately, may malaking population pa ng mga learner na kailangan ng intervention pero napag-iwanan uli dahil 'di sila nag-participate sa camp. Makikita nating walang maa-achieve ang programa if the other 50% who did not join the intervention camps still lag in their proficiencies for their current grade levels," she pointed out. Binay noted that with only about 50% of those who volunteered, this leaves out a significant segment of the student population who cannot catch up on essential learning competencies, adding that the incomplete data set gathered in NLRP camps creates a distorted picture of the current state of education, leading to potential missteps in policy formulation and implementation. "Sa tingin ko po doon sa intervention camps, it has to be incorporated in the academic calendar or gawing bahagi na ng school year. I don't think learning camps can cure foundational numeracy or literacy in just nine (9) days. The mere fact that we have 7- and 8-graders who cannot do simple basic addition or subtraction, ibig sabihin ay alien sa kanila ang itinuturong math kahit sa normal math class setup. Mas maigi kung ipu-pullout na lang sila, and they'll have their own special class, or DepEd can pool math teachers who can provide the needed intervention for them. Mas malaki ang masasayang na panahon kung nasa loob lang sila ng classroom, nakaupo't nakikinig lang, pero technically, they don't understand a thing," the lady senator said. Binay noted that with DepEd having a consolidated and comprehensive data, only then can policymakers craft solutions that are truly responsive to the needs of Filipino learners, ensuring that the reforms have the desired impact and contribute to the long-term improvement of the country's educational landscape.