PHILIPPINES, August 14 - Press Release

August 14, 2024 Hontiveros urges DOF, DBM, NEDA: Be cohesive, consolidate economic strategy Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday appealed to the government's economic team to be cohesive in its strategy as she remarked that the current plans of the Department of Finance, Department of Budget and Management, and the National Economic and Development Authority appear "disjointed and disconnected." "Sa unang hearing ng DBCC sa Senado, sinabi ni Sec. Ralph na mayroon silang four priorities. Pero sabi rin ni Sec. Arsi na mayroong six priorities, at si Sec. Menah naman ang sabi ay may eight priorities," Hontiveros said. "That's a clear disconnect. The DBCC, which is tasked with overseeing our economy and fiscal policy, must function as a cohesive unit, and not a set of departments planning on their own," she said. She continued, "Sa lahat nang ito, nasaan ba ang Pangulo? The economic team must be taking the lead from him." The economic managers must also advise the President even during the budget authorization process, she said, so they can ensure that appropriations go to where they should go. Hontiveros also said it is important for the government's economic team to be more aligned in their strategic priorities for the country's economy as this will serve as a guide for lawmakers during the budget process. "Alam naman natin, pagdating dito sa budget, we shouldn't be running in different directions. We don't want to be pulled from all sides," Hontiveros said. "Our economic team must tighten its strategies, define the concrete results of these strategies, and use every precious peso to achieve these results." She also said, "They also need to advise the President when the budget has already gone adrift and unmoored from the Philippine Development Plan that his Cabinet formulated." "Kailangan klaro kung saan tayo talaga patungo. The welfare of our kababayan is at stake -- which is why the DBCC must be clear on its priorities. Para sulit ang paggastos ng kaban ng bayan, importanteng alam natin kung ano ba talaga ang dapat paglagyan nito," Hontiveros concluded.