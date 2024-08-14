VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in EnerCom Denver Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Chief Executive Officer George Maxwell is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, August 20th at 8:05 am Mountain Time (9:05 am Central Time).



Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on VAALCO’s website, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under “News and Events.” An updated investor slide deck will be posted on the website under “Presentations” on the day of the event.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information