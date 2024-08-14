Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,161 in the last 365 days.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in EnerCom Denver Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Chief Executive Officer George Maxwell is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, August 20th at 8:05 am Mountain Time (9:05 am Central Time).

Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on VAALCO’s website, www.vaalco.com, in the “Investor Relations” section under “News and Events.” An updated investor slide deck will be posted on the website under “Presentations” on the day of the event.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

For Further Information

   
VAALCO Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 623 0801
Website: www.vaalco.com
   
Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422
Al Petrie / Chris Delange  
   
Buchanan (UK Financial PR) +44 (0) 207 466 5000
Ben Romney / Barry Archer VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Participation in EnerCom Denver Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more