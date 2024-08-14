Global AWS Managed Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AWS Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AWS managed services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.67 billion in 2023 to $0.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to migration from on-premises to cloud, increasing focus on business agility, economic pressures and cost optimization, increasing complexity of IT infrastructures, and global expansion of businesses.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AWS managed services market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on digital transformation, rise of remote work, increasing number of AWS customers, increasing focus on sustainability, and increasing demand for cloud-based solutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global AWS Managed Services Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16353&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The AWS Managed Services Market

The growing demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the growth of the AWS managed services market going forward. Cloud-based solutions refer to software applications, services, or resources hosted and delivered over the internet, typically from remote servers managed by a third-party provider. Cloud-based solutions are increasing due to several factors, such as security and compliance, remote access to applications, highly redundant and resilient infrastructure, and prioritized security and compliance. AWS managed services streamline the administration of AWS infrastructure and operations, enabling businesses to prioritize innovation and core business functions. Leveraging AMS enables organizations to bolster security, meet regulatory requirements, optimize expenditures, and maintain dependable performance for their cloud-based solutions on AWS.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aws-managed-services-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the AWS managed services market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc, Accenture plc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Capgemini SE.

Major companies operating in the AWS managed services market are focused on developing innovative services such as Deadline Cloud to streamline and optimize cloud-based rendering and content creation workflows. Deadline Cloud is a fully managed service that simplifies render management for teams creating computer-generated 2D and 3D graphics and visual effects for films, TV shows, commercials, games, and industrial design.

Segments:

1) By Service Type: Infrastructure As A Service Management, Platform As A Service Management, Software As A Service Management, Security And Compliance Services, Data Management And Analytics Services, DevOps And Automation Services, Application Management And Development Services, Migration And Transformation Services

2) By Deployment Model: Public, Private, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Government And Defense, Media And Entertainment, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the AWS managed services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the AWS managed services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

AWS Managed Services Market Definition

AWS Managed Services (AMS) is a cloud offering provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) that help businesses manage their AWS infrastructure and operations. It is used to automate common activities, such as change requests, monitoring, patch management, security, and backup services, ensuring the smooth and secure operation of AWS environments. The purpose of AWS Managed Services is to help organizations reduce the complexity and overhead of managing their cloud infrastructure, allowing them to focus on their core business activities.

AWS Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AWS Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AWS managed services market size, AWS managed services market drivers and trends, AWS managed services market major players, AWS managed services competitors' revenues, AWS managed services market positioning, and AWS managed services market growth across geographies. The AWS managed services market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Professional Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/professional-services-market

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-legal-services-global-market-report

Managed Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

