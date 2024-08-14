Korea’s Largest Hydrogen Expo H2 MEET and Korea’s First Hydrogen Expo H2WORLD Reach Integration Agreement

Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of the H2MEET Organizing Committee (left), and Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of the H2WORLD Organizing Committee, shaking hands after the agreement | Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of H2 MEET, and Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of H2WORLD, signing the agreement | Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee Kang Nam-hoon, Chairman of H2 MEET, and Jang Sung-hyuk, Chairman of H2WORLD, posing with the agreement | Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee 2023 H2 MEET venue overview │ Photo provided by H2 MEET Organizing Committee

The merged H2 MEET, which aims to expand the scale and become the leading expo of the global hydrogen economy, will take place at KINTEX on September 25-27.