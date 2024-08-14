MONGODB SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MongoDB, Inc. - MDB

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 9, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against MongoDB, Inc. (NasdaqGM: MDB). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of MongoDB and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-mdb/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 9, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

MongoDB and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On May 30, 2024, the Company released its first quarter fiscal year 2025 results, disclosing significantly reduced growth expectations and cutting fiscal year 2025 growth projections, due to the Company’s decision to change its sales incentive structure to reduce enrollment frictions, along with some allegedly unanticipated macro headwinds.

On this news, the price of MongoDB’s shares fell nearly 24%, from a closing price of $310.00 per share on May 30, 2024 to $236.06 per share on May 31, 2024.

The case is Baxter v. MongoDB, Inc., et al., 24-cv-05191.

