Tropical Shipping Announced as Title Sponsor for CTO’s 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands

Delegates at last year’s Regional Tourism Youth Congress

CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tropical Shipping is the title sponsor for the 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress, a major highlight of this year’s Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC). The event is slated for Friday, September 5, 2024, in the Cayman Islands.

The newly named “Tropical Shipping 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress” underscores the logistics company’s commitment to fostering youth engagement in the Caribbean tourism industry. This partnership supports the event’s goal of stimulating greater awareness and excitement about tourism among the region’s young people.

“We are delighted to have Tropical Shipping as our title sponsor for the 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress. Their support not only enables us to continue providing this invaluable platform for our future leaders but also significantly enhances the scope and impact of the event,” remarked Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “Tropical Shipping’s commitment to nurturing young talent aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate the next generation of tourism innovators,” she added.

The Youth Congress brings together students aged 14-17 from 14 CTO member countries and territories. Participants, serving as “Junior Ministers of Tourism”, will research various aspects of the tourism sector and present their ideas for the future direction of Caribbean tourism. SOTIC delegates can expect a spirited, thought-provoking exchange as these young visionaries compete to carry the title of Regional Tourism Youth Congress winner.

Jennifer Nugent-Hill, Director of Governmental and Community Affairs with Tropical Shipping, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are proud to support this initiative that empowers Caribbean youth to engage deeply with the tourism industry. These young minds represent the future of our region, and we’re excited to join the CTO and play a key role in nurturing their potential.”

Tropical Shipping is one of the leading logistics solutions providers, offering freight-shipping services to and from the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Other sponsors of the Congress include Carnival Corporation & plc, and Winged Whale Media.

For more information about SOTIC, visit sotic.onecaribbean.org.

Nadia Springer
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here

Tropical Shipping Announced as Title Sponsor for CTO's 2024 Regional Tourism Youth Congress in the Cayman Islands

