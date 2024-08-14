Governor Pillen Issues Statement Thanking Bipartisan Coalition of Senators for First-Round Advancement of Consensus Property Tax Relief Plan
LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement after a bipartisan coalition of senators voted to advance property tax relief legislation:
“I am grateful to Senator Lou Ann Linehan for her strong leadership in achieving this first step toward property tax relief. Although there is much work yet to do to achieve a victory for Nebraskans facing spiraling property tax bills, this vote is a step in the right direction. I look forward to partnering with good faith members of the Legislature to continue the work of delivering transformative property tax reform and bringing this consensus bill into law.”
The state senators who voted to cut Nebraskans’ property taxes and limit government spending are as follows:
Senator Lou Ann Linehan
Senator Ray Aguilar
Senator Joni Albrecht
Speaker John Arch
Senator Christy Armendariz
Senator Beau Ballard
Senator Carolyn Bosn
Senator Eliot Bostar
Senator Bruce Bostelman
Senator Tom Brandt
Senator Tom Brewer
Senator Rob Clements
Senator Barry DeKay
Senator Myron Dorn
Senator Rob Dover
Senator Steve Erdman
Senator Steve Halloran
Senator Ben Hansen
Senator Brian Hardin
Senator Rick Holdcroft
Senator Jana Hughes
Senator Teresa Ibach
Senator Mike Jacobson
Senator Kathleen Kauth
Senator Loren Lippincott
Senator John Lowe
Senator Mike McDonnell
Senator Fred Meyer
Senator Mike Moser
Senator Dave Murman
Senator Rita Sanders
Senator Tony Vargas
Senator Brad von Gillern
Senator Anna Wishart