Rated Best Dallas Federal Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms Attorney Resource Is Live: Supreme Court Ruling Impacts Drug Cases in Texas

John Helms Attorney reviews the Diaz v. United States Supreme Court decision and its impact on federal drug cases in Texas, exploring its effects on defense strategies and what it means for you.

Dallas TX, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Criminal defense lawyer John Helms Attorney sheds light on the recent Supreme Court decision in Diaz v. United States and its potential impact on federal drug cases in Texas.

On June 20, 2024, the United States Supreme Court ruled that federal prosecutors can now present expert witness testimony about whether most drug couriers are aware they are transporting illegal drugs. This decision overturns previous restrictions in the Fifth Circuit, which covers federal courts in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

John Helms, a seasoned Federal Criminal defense lawyer, explains, "While this ruling gives prosecutors a new tool, it also creates opportunities for skilled defense attorneys to challenge these expert testimonies effectively."

FEDERAL DRUG CASES: THE SUPREME COURT JUST GAVE FEDERAL PROSECUTORS IN TEXAS A "POWERFUL NEW TOOL" TO USE IN TRIAL, BUT HOW "POWERFUL" IS IT?

John Helms Attorney, a prominent Federal Criminal defense lawyer, emphasizes the importance of experienced legal representation in light of this ruling. "Federal drug cases are complex, and this new development underscores the need for defendants to seek counsel from attorneys well-versed in drug case defenses," Helms states.

About John Helms Attorney:

John Helms is a highly experienced Federal Criminal defense lawyer based in Dallas, Texas. With a track record of successfully defending clients in complex federal drug cases, Helms brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to each case he handles

John Helms has been a criminal defense trial attorney for more than 25 years. While working as a federal criminal prosecutor in the United States Attorney's Office as an (AUSA) for the Northern District of Texas, he had an enviable record of never losing a trial or an appeal.

Helms is committed to providing the highest level of legal representation and specializes in a wide array of criminal defense areas, from drug trafficking, crypto currency to complex white collar financial fraud crime cases, his practice has helped people who have been indicted in the following counties in the DFW area, Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Parker, Denton, Kaufman, Ellis, Rockwall and Wise County, and its surrounding communities of; Southlake, University Park, Highland Park, Fairview, Prosper, Parker, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle, Trophy Club, Heath, Double Oak, Keller, Murphy, Allen, Frisco, Lucas, Willow Park, Coppell, Melissa, Fate, Mclendon-Chisholm, Celina, Mckinney, Wylie, Roanoke, Plano, Sachse, Rockwall, Mansfield, Richardson





