MPD Searching for Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was stolen by suspects after a Southeast shooting.



On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at approximately 11:11 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. One of the suspects fired a handgun striking the victim. The suspects then stole a vehicle from a second victim then fled the scene. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



The stolen vehicle, a 2020 blue Honda Civic with Maryland plates of 2EK8713, was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24124015