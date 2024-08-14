Food Certification Market to Surge at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2034 Amid Increasing Awareness Regarding Food Safety, Quality, and Ethical Production Practices

Increasing demand for organic food coupled with rising awareness for clean-label ingredient food has improved the need for food certification across Japan. Owing to the growing health consciousness regarding the side effects of adulterated food products in Japan, food regulatory bodies have imposed stricter regulations. Moreover, developing food infrastructure and growing food scrutiny might also improve the growth of the food certification market in Japan.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest analysis, the global food certification market value is expected to grow from USD 11,053.9 million in 2024 to USD 28,405.7 million by 2034. It will likely exhibit strong growth during the forecast period, with overall demand rising at a CAGR of 10.4%.



Several factors are expected to drive the food certification industry forward during the assessment period. These include:

Food certifications play a crucial role in ensuring the safety, quality, and sustainability of food products.

Consumers are becoming conscious about the food they consume and are actively seeking products with certifications that validate specific attributes such as organic, non-GMO, fair trade, gluten-free, and animal welfare.

Certification bodies are also evolving to offer a wide range of certification programs tailored to different sectors and specific requirements. Furthermore, regulatory bodies and government agencies are implementing strict regulations and guidelines to maintain food safety standards and protect consumer interests.

The global food certifications market is expanding as many countries and regions adopt certification programs. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as blockchain-based certification systems, are emerging to enhance transparency and traceability in the food supply chain

The rising importance of food certifications like BRC Food, IFS FOODs, ISO 2203, FSSC FOODS, HACCP, Global GAP, and others is expected to boost the global market. Each certification serves a specific purpose to maintain product safety, quality, and integrity across different sectors.

Food certifications are essential for manufacturers, retailers, and regulatory bodies, ensuring that food products meet specific safety standards, quality, and ethical production practices. They also reduce risks associated with foodborne illness, contamination, fraud, and noncompliance with regulations.

As consumer awareness grows regarding health, sustainability, and ethical concerns, the demand for certified products is expected to increase globally. Emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Latin America present key opportunities for these certifications.

Growing health-conscious consumers and middle-class populations are projected to further drive demand for safer and higher-quality food certification products. Hence, the target market is projected to thrive rapidly through 2034.

Key Takeaways from the Food Certification Market Report:

The global food certification market is estimated to be valued at USD 11,053.9 million in 2024.

in 2024. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2034.

by 2034. In the United States, the food certification market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% by 2034.

by 2034. India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on application, the dairy products segment is expected to reach USD 3,933.3 million in 2034.



"The food certification market consists of certification bodies, inspectors, and consultants who verify compliance with standards. These bodies serve both manufacturers who rely on these certifications to differentiate their products and consumers who trust them to make ethical and informed decisions. Growing consumer awareness about food safety and quality is expected to play a key role in boosting the food certification industry through 2034." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

The popularity of Multi-Domestic Food Service and E-Retail Chains to Shape the Market

With the rapid shift to processed and convenient food, food certification remains of paramount importance. The emergence of e-commerce platforms and online food delivery services is estimated to propel the need for food certification worldwide.

The advent of multi-domestic food services, especially in India and China, is compelling governing bodies and agencies to monitor the safety and quality of food. The imposition of several food certification policies is helping the growth of the market.

There are several companies adopting food certification methods to meet the burgeoning demand for halal and ‘free-from’ certification food. Food producers are adopting these methods to maintain their position in the industry and to garner consumers’ trust. This particularly is going to aid the market growth in the coming years.

Demand for halal food products from the Muslim countries in the Middle East has amped up the demand for food-certification of meat products. Hence, food certifications continue to gain traction as a necessity with the globalization of the food sector.





Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the food certification market is characterized by a diverse array of certification bodies, auditors, and consultants globally. Key players offer a wide range of certification services related to food safety, quality, and sustainability.

Regional and national certification companies play significant roles in specific markets, providing local expertise and support. The market is dynamic, with ongoing innovations in certification standards and increasing demand driving competition among industry players to maintain credibility and relevance in the evolving food industry.

For instance,

In November 2022 , SCS announced the launch of the plant-based certification program. The program advances plant-based options and recognizes development in different buyer items.

, SCS announced the launch of the plant-based certification program. The program advances plant-based options and recognizes development in different buyer items. In September 2022, Intertek Group PLC presented a vegan food certification mark to guarantee total belief in item claims.

Key Companies Profiled in the Food Certification Industry

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

UL Registrar LLC

Aspirata Auditing Testing And Certification (Pty) Ltd.

Dekra SE

Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited

Indocert

Intertek Group Plc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global food certification market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the food certification industry based on certification type (BRC Food, IFS Food, ISO 22000, FSSC 22000, HACCP, Global GAP, Organic, Kosher, Halal, and others) and application (bakery & confectionary, dairy products, processed & packaged food, infant food, alcoholic & non-alcoholic beverages, functional food, meat & poultry products and seafood) across several regions.

