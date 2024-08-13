NOW HIRING! Procurement Officer 1, Criminal History Examiner 1

Procurement Officer 1 TBI Headquarters Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Summary: Responsible for purchasing, issuing, and storing materials, supplies, and equipment at an institution or assists in the procurement duties for a department or major section. Monitors all contract periods for updates and expirations, plus ensures all purchases meet departmental, state, and federal guidelines. Assists TBI Support Services with fleet and warehouse duties as required by the organization.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree OR graduation from an accredited college with an associate degree and two years of increasingly responsible procurement-related work OR education equivalent to graduation from a standard high school and four years of increasingly responsible procurement-related work. Substitution of Experience for Education: Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis OR additional course work from an accredited college or university may be substituted for the required experience on a year-for-year basis.

Monthly Salary: $3,595 – $5,380

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 60617. This position will remain posted from August 13 – August 19, 2024 for five business days.

Criminal History Examiner 1 Fee Programs Unit TBI Headquarters Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Receive and process criminal history information from local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, court clerks, and the general public by utilizing appropriate databases [i.e., Access databases, Computerized Criminal History (CCH) database, Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), Expungement database, Diversion database, Tennessee Open Records Information System (TORIS), Tennessee Applicant Processing Services (TAPS) to process data. Provide and communicate criminal history information to external vendors, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies by e-mail or in person. Analyze criminal history descriptive data to determine appropriate response and notification.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Two years of coursework at an accredited college or university. Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional experience in a criminal justice setting may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $2,867 – $4,288

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply to Job Opening 60616. This position will remain posted from August 13, 2024- August 19, 2024 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.