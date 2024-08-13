In Rural Alaska, FEMA Partners with the Native Village of Kwigillingok to Build Climate Resilience

Intergovernmental Affairs Specialist Courtney McKinnon visits rural Alaska to learn more about how the Native Village of Kwigillingok is using FEMA resources like Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Direct Technical Assistance (DTA) to become more resilient.

Climate change is creating new and complex risks for communities across the nation, particularly for those in rural and remote Alaska. I got to see this firsthand in a recent visit to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

As I flew in a six-seater plane from the Alaskan hub community of Bethel to the remote community of Kwigillingok (kwee-gill-in-gawk), I saw many small lakes of water with intermittent patches of land scattered throughout. The area has been dealing with melting permafrost, increased flooding and severe erosion.

I joined a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Direct Technical Assistance (DTA) site visit to the Native Village of Kwigillingok, a federally recognized tribe. BRIC DTA provides applicants, including Tribal Nations like this one, with the resources they need to begin climate resilience planning and project solution design on their own.

The site visit gave me a unique glimpse into some of the challenges the BRIC DTA assistance was helping the Tribal Nation address. During low tide, I could see deep gullies running through the community, lifted boardwalks a few feet above the land, and half a foot of the riverbank breaking off into the water. During high tide, those gullies were filled with water, the boardwalks were flooded over and houses that had previously been a five-minute walk from the water were now on the waterfront. Additionally, we had walked along pathways by the riverbank during low tide that were flooded over and no longer accessible during high tide.

In talking with tribal members, the flooding was now a normal occurrence. They explained that it used to take about 20 minutes to get to the Bering Sea by boat from the village and now, with the erosion of the land, it only takes about five to 10 minutes. The discussion was no longer about if the flooding was going to happen but how bad it could be and what measures they can take to protect the village and its members.

The goal of this visit was for FEMA Region 10’s BRIC DTA team to assist the tribe with developing their grant application for a project that would help them move or elevate the homes that are most at risk during flooding. The team began working with the tribe on identifying the data analysis, risk assessments and flood mapping that would need to be done to support their grant application. As part of the BRIC DTA program, the Native Village of Kwigillingok will receive support for three years as they work to prepare for current and future flood risk.

Eligibility and Requesting Assistance

There are 14 Tribal Nations and four communities receiving BRIC DTA support across FEMA Region 10. Nationwide, BRIC DTA is supporting 116 communities and 51 Tribal Nations.

Activities eligible for BRIC DTA include climate risk assessments, community engagement and communications, partnerships, mitigation and climate adaptation planning, as well as various technical assistance activities. These activities aim to support the development and implementation for BRIC-funded projects. Additionally, assistance can be provided from pre-application to grant closeout.

Local communities and Tribal Nations interested in applying can complete and submit a BRIC DTA Request Form. Communities and tribes in FEMA Region 10 can email FEMA-R10-MIT-CRAIG@fema.dhs.gov for more information about the program.

FEMA is committed to working with local communities and Tribal Nations to enhance their resilience and help them mitigate against the impacts of natural hazards. The BRIC DTA program demonstrates the commitment to our mission to help people before, during and after disasters.

This is FEMA’s Year of Resilience. The agency is highlighting various programs and initiatives that states, local, Tribal Nation and territorial governments are implementing through various funding opportunities.