Vitafloor Whole Body Vibration Proven to Reduce Stress in Horses

Heart Rate Levels

RMSSD Levels

COLEMAN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses are known for their strength, grace, and beauty, but they are also susceptible to stress and anxiety just like humans. In fact, stress in horses can lead to a variety of health issues such as colic, ulcers, and even behavioral problems. That's why the introduction of the Vitafloor Whole Body Vibration has been making waves in the equine industry.

A new scientific case report highlights the remarkable stress-reducing benefits of the Vitafloor®. Researched and written by Dr. Harry Voesten, a retired vascular surgeon, and Cees van Beckhoven, a specialist in Heart Rate Variability (HRV), this study provides valuable insights into how Vitafloor’s vertical whole-body vibration can help calm nervous horses.

Key Findings:
- Experimental Group: The study involved four Friesian horses—two geldings (aged 9 and 13) and two mares (aged 20 and 22)—over a four-week period on a daily routine.
- Measurement Protocol: Each session started with 5 minutes of no vibrations, followed by 20 minutes at randomly assigned frequencies of 30, 40, or 50 Hz, and concluded with another 5 minutes of no vibrations.
- Heart Rate Variability (HRV): HRV, measured using the RMSSD formula, is a gold standard in cardiac research and exercise physiology. It assesses the balance between the sympathetic (speeding up) and parasympathetic (winding down) nervous systems, indicating the horse's stress level.
- Optimal Frequency: The study identified that frequencies of 30, 40, and 50 Hz demonstrated the highest relaxation effects, with 50 Hz proving most effective in enhancing parasympathetic activity.
- Non-Invasive Stress Assessment: HRV measurement offers a less invasive alternative to traditional methods like cortisol (stress) level determination via blood or saliva samples.

While it is generally known that whole-body vibration therapy lowers cortisol levels, this study provides additional evidence of the Vitafloor’s effectiveness, demonstrating its significant impact on reducing stress in horses through HRV assessment. This study reveals a significant advantage of the Vitafloor, providing a scientifically backed method to improve the training and comfort of horses.

Malou Oostveen
Vitafloor USA Inc.
marketing@vitafloor.com

