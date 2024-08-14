Vitafloor Whole Body Vibration Proven to Reduce Stress in Horses

Heart Rate Levels RMSSD Levels

New Research Confirms Vitafloor's Impact on Reducing Stress in Horses

COLEMAN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horses are known for their strength, grace, and beauty, but they are also susceptible to stress and anxiety just like humans. In fact, stress in horses can lead to a variety of health issues such as colic, ulcers, and even behavioral problems. That's why the introduction of the Vitafloor Whole Body Vibration has been making waves in the equine industry.

A new scientific case report highlights the remarkable stress-reducing benefits of the Vitafloor®. Researched and written by Dr. Harry Voesten, a retired vascular surgeon, and Cees van Beckhoven, a specialist in Heart Rate Variability (HRV), this study provides valuable insights into how Vitafloor’s vertical whole-body vibration can help calm nervous horses.

Key Findings:

- Experimental Group: The study involved four Friesian horses—two geldings (aged 9 and 13) and two mares (aged 20 and 22)—over a four-week period on a daily routine.

- Measurement Protocol: Each session started with 5 minutes of no vibrations, followed by 20 minutes at randomly assigned frequencies of 30, 40, or 50 Hz, and concluded with another 5 minutes of no vibrations.

- Heart Rate Variability (HRV): HRV, measured using the RMSSD formula, is a gold standard in cardiac research and exercise physiology. It assesses the balance between the sympathetic (speeding up) and parasympathetic (winding down) nervous systems, indicating the horse's stress level.

- Optimal Frequency: The study identified that frequencies of 30, 40, and 50 Hz demonstrated the highest relaxation effects, with 50 Hz proving most effective in enhancing parasympathetic activity.

- Non-Invasive Stress Assessment: HRV measurement offers a less invasive alternative to traditional methods like cortisol (stress) level determination via blood or saliva samples.

While it is generally known that whole-body vibration therapy lowers cortisol levels, this study provides additional evidence of the Vitafloor’s effectiveness, demonstrating its significant impact on reducing stress in horses through HRV assessment. This study reveals a significant advantage of the Vitafloor, providing a scientifically backed method to improve the training and comfort of horses.

For more information, read the entire case report.