State Capitol, Hartford CT. Proclamation for IC Awareness Month in September.

Connecticut has joined a national movement dedicated to raising awareness about this chronic bladder condition that affects millions of people worldwide.

This proclamation is a significant milestone in recognizing the profound impact IC has on individuals and families across our state.” — Jill M. Peters-Gee, M.D.

WEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecticut Declares September as Interstitial Cystitis Awareness Month, Celebrating ICA's 40th Anniversary and Amplifying Global EffortsGovernor Ned Lamont has officially proclaimed September as Interstitial Cystitis (IC) Awareness Month in Connecticut, joining a national movement dedicated to raising awareness about this chronic bladder condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Connecticut’s participation highlights the state’s commitment to addressing IC, aligning with efforts across the United States to promote research, awareness, and support for those impacted by this debilitating condition.Interstitial Cystitis is a debilitating condition characterized by bladder pain, urgency, frequent urination, and other distressing symptoms, including pelvic pain and discomfort with intimacy. It is estimated that over 12 million people in the United States suffer from IC, with women being four times more likely to be affected than men. Despite its prevalence, IC remains a misunderstood and under diagnosed condition, often resulting in inadequate treatment and support for those affected.This proclamation comes at a significant moment, as the Interstitial Cystitis Association (ICA) commemorates its 40th anniversary this year. Founded in 1984 by Dr. Vicki Ratner, the ICA has played a pivotal role in advocating for IC patients, leading educational initiatives, and supporting research efforts aimed at improving the lives of those affected by the condition. Over four decades, the ICA has become the foremost nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of IC, with a far-reaching impact on both policy and patient care.Dr. Jill M. Peters-Gee, a Urologist, founder and facilitator for the CT IC/BPS support group , and a member of the ICA’s Medical Advisory Council, expressed her pride in Connecticut’s involvement in this national initiative. "By declaring September as Interstitial Cystitis Awareness Month, Connecticut joins a growing number of states that are acknowledging the profound impact of IC on individuals and communities. This proclamation is especially meaningful as it aligns with the 40th anniversary of the ICA, an organization that has been crucial in advancing knowledge and treatment of this condition." Since retiring from clinical practice in Urology, Dr. Peters-Gee has authored a comprehensive resource titled "IC Journey to Wellness: Healing Bladder Pain Syndrome and Interstitial Cystitis", offering valuable insights for patients and healthcare providers alike.The collaboration between state and federal governments and organizations like the ICA underscores the importance of unified efforts in addressing the challenges faced by IC patients. With Connecticut’s proclamation and similar actions by other states, there is growing momentum for a more effective and comprehensive response to IC, both nationally and globally.For more information on IC, the ICA, and how you can support this ongoing global effort, please visit www.icjourneytowellness.com and www.ichelp.org . These platforms offer valuable resources, support groups, and educational materials to assist patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals in better understanding and managing this challenging condition.

