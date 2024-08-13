Governor Cooper Joins North Carolina Commander’s Council Meeting at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Meets with Military Leaders from Across North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, August 13 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point where he participated in the North Carolina Commanders’ Council Meeting and joined officials on a tour of the installation. The Governor was joined by North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Grier Martin, Marine Corps Installation East Commander and North Carolina Commander’s Council Chair, Col Ralph J. Rizzo Jr. and other military base leaders as they highlighted North Carolina’s commitment to supporting service members and their families.

“Today’s meeting with military leaders reminds us of our deep gratitude to our service members and our commitment to support them and their families,” said Governor Cooper. “Our active military service members dedicate their lives to our nation and often face unique challenges. We will continue doing everything we can to help address these issues so members of the military can work, learn and raise a family in North Carolina.”

“In the military community, it’s known that when a person serves, the entire family serves. We at DMVA are committed to supporting the entire family and community,” said Grier Martin, Secretary of the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Today’s discussion is an opportunity to show our support, look for ways to reinforce our relationships, and find solutions to challenges. Always faithful, always loyal is our pledge to the Marines and families of Cherry Point that call North Carolina home.”

“As Governor of the most military friendly state in the nation, Governor Cooper has consistently kept the welfare of our service members as a top priority,” said Marine Corps Installation East Commander and North Carolina Commander’s Council Chair, Col Ralph J. Rizzo Jr. “His staunch advocacy for service members transitioning to civilian life has been especially noteworthy through his support of programs that help these deserving veterans find quality jobs and training opportunities across the state. All of the North Carolina Commanders are grateful for the Governor’s years of dedication to our service members and their families.”

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point is a 29,000 acre base located at the foot of the Outer Banks, 90 miles west-southwest of Cape Hatteras. More than 53,000 people make up the total Cherry Point-related population, including active duty and retired Marines, the civilian workforce, and their families. Nearly 14,000 Marines, Sailors and civilian employees earn an annual payroll of more than $1.2 billion, amounting to an annual economic impact to the state of $2 billion.

The North Carolina Commander’s Council is a forum where military base leaders across North Carolina come together to discuss issues and priorities. The gathering is used to evaluate and determine how the State of NC and how the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs can support military organizations, installations, z members, and their families in a continuous effort to make and keep North Carolina as the most military and veteran friendly state.

During the meeting, Governor Cooper heard a presentation on the Defense Community Infrastructure Program. The program is designed to support the military through addressing deficiencies in community infrastructure, support the training of cadets at “covered educational institutions,” and more.

Governor Cooper is committed to supporting North Carolina’s veterans. In February, the Governor hosted a veterans roundtable to discuss how the state can better support members. The Governor also visited Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in May where he viewed construction on base and met with military leaders and service members.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs works to ensure veterans and their loved ones are aware of and maximize benefits and resources available to them. Through their 13 Veteran Services Offices across the state, DMVA provides free services and helped veterans claim and receive more than $45 million in compensation in 2023.

