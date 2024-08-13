Submit Release
Parks! America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Management to host conference call today, August 13, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), today announced the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended June 30, 2024.

March - August 2024 Strategic Highlights

  Appointed Geoff Gannon as President
  Created Capital Allocation Committee composed of three directors: Andrew Kuhn, Jacob McDonough, and Todd White
  Authorized $0.8 million of capital expenditures for restroom building for Georgia Park
  Managing cash in light of ~$2.0 million of proxy contest expenses, Georgia Park’s restroom building, and severance payments
     

Year-to-Date Fiscal 2024 Segment Financial Results

  Georgia Park revenues of $4.42 million, segment income of $1.72 million, and total assets of $7.11 million, which includes cash and short-term investments of $1.61 million
  Missouri Park revenues of $1.29 million, segment income of $0.17 million, and total assets of $3.09 million, which includes cash and short-term investments of $0.54 million
  Texas Park revenues of $1.38 million, segment income of $0.10 million, and total assets of $7.96 million, which includes cash and short-term investments of $0.64 million
     

Consolidated Balance Sheet

The Company had total cash and short-term investments of $2.85 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.10 million at the end of October 1, 2023. The Company had total debt of $3.65 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.23 million at the end of October 1, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call to review the results of the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year today, August 13, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations. A transcript of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through our wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks and is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating local and regional entertainment assets in the United States.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2023, is available on the Company’s website, animalsafari.com/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:
Ralph Molina
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy
(706) 940-2209


PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REPORTED AND PRO FORMA PARK REVENUES
For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023

    For the three months ended  
          July 2, 2023  
    June 30, 2024     Actual     Pro Forma1  
Georgia Park   $ 2,166,574     $ 1,713,205     $ 2,348,677  
Missouri Park     668,097       570,888       556,619  
Texas Park     522,052       517,419       508,858  
Total park revenues   $ 3,356,723     $ 2,801,512     $ 3,414,154  


    For the nine months ended  
          July 2, 2023
    June 30, 2024     Actual     Pro Forma1  
Georgia Park   $ 4,419,214     $ 4,059,002     $ 5,050,530  
Missouri Park     1,293,101       1,061,480       1,039,008  
Texas Park     1,377,882       1,356,174       1,334,449  
Total park revenues   $ 7,090,197     $ 6,476,656     $ 7,423,987  


1. Pro Forma Park Revenues reflect:


  a. The estimated impact on park revenues resulting from the tornado damage closure and phased reopening of our Georgia Park during the first six weeks of the fiscal quarter ended July 2, 2023, as well as for roughly eight weeks during the nine months ended July 2, 2023, assuming Georgia Park revenues in each respective period were flat to the comparable period in fiscal 2022; and
  b. The estimated impact of the strategic switch to a new ticketing platform early in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We believe this change has improved the overall guest experience, lowering the overall transaction fees incurred by our guests for online ticket purchases, while also improving functionality for our park customer service teams. While this change has a net neutral impact on our profitability, we no longer directly up-charge customer transaction fees, resulting in a reduction in park revenues, with a corresponding decrease in operating expenses.


PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENTS

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended  
    June 30, 2024     July 2, 2023     June 30, 2024     July 2, 2023  
Total revenues:                                
Georgia   $ 2,200,174     $ 1,713,536     $ 4,489,128     $ 4,103,132  
Missouri     675,283       570,888       1,317,737       1,061,480  
Texas     573,287       565,708       1,497,704       1,422,364  
Consolidated   $ 3,448,744     $ 2,850,132     $ 7,304,569     $ 6,586,976  
                                 
Income (loss) before income taxes:                                
Georgia   $ 1,172,530     $ 709,499     $ 1,724,017     $ 1,364,639  
Missouri     222,714       167,503       166,886       30,098  
Texas     107,086       82,010       102,137       19,228  
Segment EBITDA     1,502,330       959,012       1,993,040       1,413,965  
Corporate     (401,082 )     (308,044 )     (911,490 )     (928,961 )
Depreciation and amortization     230,852       222,124       672,648       648,757  
Loss on asset disposals, net     -       -       35,754       30,584  
Contested proxy and related matters     746,570       -       2,037,822       -  
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net     (53,755 )     (268,776 )     (53,755 )     363,596  
Legal settlement     75,000       -       75,000       -  
Other income, net     31,412       3,429       101,325       64,708  
Interest expense     (46,923 )     (54,514 )     (147,515 )     (169,739 )
Consolidated   $ 87,070     $ 646,535     $ (1,732,109 )   $ (662,964 )


    June 30, 2024     October 1, 2023     July 2, 2023  
Total assets:                        
Georgia   $ 7,114,797     $ 8,519,619     $ 8,445,755  
Missouri     3,085,406       3,335,794       3,169,692  
Texas     7,959,080       7,698,400       7,957,349  
Corporate     847,033       541,910       696,548  
Consolidated   $ 19,006,316     $ 20,095,723     $ 20,269,344  
                         
Total cash & short-term                        
Georgia   $ 1,606,283     $ 3,047,188     $ 2,066,426  
Missouri     542,270       671,423       394,968  
Texas     641,233       312,563       350,354  
Corporate     62,297       67,213       64,141  
Consolidated   $ 2,852,083     $ 4,098,387     $ 2,875,889  
                         
Assets less cash & short-term                        
Georgia   $ 5,508,514     $ 5,472,431     $ 6,379,329  
Missouri     2,543,136       2,664,371       2,774,724  
Texas     7,317,847       7,385,837       7,606,995  
Corporate     784,736       474,697       632,407  
Consolidated   $ 16,154,233     $ 15,997,336     $ 17,393,455  


PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023

    For the three months ended     For the nine months ended  
    June 30, 2024     July 2, 2023     June 30, 2024     July 2, 2023  
Park revenues   $ 3,356,723     $ 2,801,512     $ 7,090,197     $ 6,476,656  
Sale of animals     92,021       48,620       214,372       110,320  
Total revenues     3,448,744       2,850,132       7,304,569       6,586,976  
                                 
Cost of sales     436,348       374,131       1,047,267       929,632  
Selling, general and administrative     1,911,148       1,825,033       5,175,752       5,172,340  
Depreciation and amortization     230,852       222,124       672,648       648,757  
Contested proxy and related matters     746,570       -       2,037,822       -  
Tornado expenses and write-offs, net     (53,755 )     (268,776 )     (53,755 )     363,596  
Legal settlement     75,000       -       75,000       -  
Loss on asset disposals, net     -       -       35,754       30,584  
Income (loss) from operations     102,581       697,620       (1,685,919 )     (557,933 )
                                 
Other income, net     31,412       3,429       101,325       64,708  
Interest expense     (46,923 )     (54,514 )     (147,515 )     (169,739 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     87,070       646,535       (1,732,109 )     (662,964 )
                                 
Income tax expense (benefit)     19,200       134,500       (430,400 )     (175,900 )
Net income (loss)   $ 67,870     $ 512,035     $ (1,301,709 )   $ (487,064 )
                                 
Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.01     $ (0.02 )   $ (0.01 )
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000’s) - basic and diluted     75,727       75,270       75,677       75,248  


PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of June 30, 2024, October 1, 2023 and July 2, 2023

    June 30, 2024     October 1, 2023     July 2, 2023  
ASSETS                        
Cash   $ 2,026,084     $ 4,098,387     $ 2,875,889  
Short-term investments     825,999       -       -  
Accounts receivable     22,962       36,172       673,956  
Inventory     369,946       419,149       469,343  
Prepaid expenses     859,433       558,678       760,078  
Total current assets     4,104,424       5,112,386       4,779,266  
                         
Property and equipment, net     14,848,121       14,910,097       15,397,446  
Intangible assets, net     35,196       52,331       71,723  
Other assets     18,575       20,909       20,909  
Total assets   $ 19,006,316     $ 20,095,723     $ 20,269,344  
                         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Liabilities                        
Accounts payable   $ 999,187     $ 79,352     $ 139,372  
Other current liabilities     379,498       571,343       463,733  
Current portion of long-term debt, net     793,842       767,675       758,724  
Total current liabilities     2,172,527       1,418,370       1,361,829  
                         
Long-term debt, net     2,860,461       3,459,816       3,654,738  
Deferred tax liability, net     232,329       232,329       270,895  
Total liabilities     5,265,317       5,110,515       5,287,462  
                         
Stockholders’ equity                        
Common stock     75,727       75,518       75,518  
Capital in excess of par     5,159,762       5,102,471       5,102,471  
Retained earnings     8,505,510       9,807,219       9,803,893  
Total stockholders’ equity     13,740,999       14,985,208       14,981,882  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 19,006,316     $ 20,095,723     $ 20,269,344  


PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023

    For the nine months ended  
    June 30, 2024     July 2, 2023  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net loss   $ (1,301,709 )   $ (487,064 )
Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization expense     672,648       648,757  
Interest expense - debt financing cost amortization     8,416       4,416  
Stock-based compensation     57,500       115,000  
Interest accrued on certificates of deposit     (25,999 )     -  
Deferred tax liability     -       270,895  
Tornado asset write-offs     -       271,424  
Loss (gain) loss on asset disposals     35,754       30,584  
Changes in assets and liabilities                
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable     13,210       (669,551 )
(Increase) decrease in inventory     49,203       72,643  
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses     (300,755 )     (589,296 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable     919,835       (128,195 )
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities     (191,845 )     (58,139 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (63,742 )     (518,526 )
                 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Investments in certificates of deposit     (1,000,000 )     -  
Maturity of certificate of deposit     200,000       -  
Acquisition of property and equipment     (669,791 )     (1,520,980 )
Investment in intangible assets     -       (5,466 )
Proceeds from the disposition of property and equipment     42,833       -  
Net cash used in investing activities     (1,426,958 )     (1,526,446 )
                 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Payments on 2020 Term Loan     (375,112 )     (357,038 )
Payments on 2021 Term Loan     (201,491 )     (194,137 )
Line-of-credit fees     (5,000 )     -  
Net cash used in financing activities     (581,603 )     (551,175 )
                 
Net decrease in cash     (2,072,303 )     (2,596,147 )
Cash at beginning of period     4,098,387       5,472,036  
Cash at end of period   $ 2,026,084     $ 2,875,889  

