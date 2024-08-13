Roadzen Reports its Best Fiscal First Quarter Results in Q1 2025 Buoyed By Strong Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and Addition of Several Marquee Clients

First quarter 2025 revenue increased 59% year-over-year to $8.9 million from $5.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net loss of $48.4 million is impacted by non-cash, non-recurring and extraordinary items, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $2.9 million.

loss of $2.9 million. Strong customer wins with leading global insurers, carmakers and fleets choosing Roadzen’s risk solutions and AI products over the past quarter.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced its first quarter financial results for the three-months ended June 30, 2024.

“We closed another solid quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, primarily driven by our U.S. and India markets. This momentum positions us for continued growth in FY25, even as we navigate challenges including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s (“FCA”) temporary, industry-wide pause on automotive GAP insurance product sales in the UK, which had been tracking above $5 million in quarterly revenue for Roadzen. Despite this pause, we have achieved our best first quarter in our history and are confident that European growth will resume in the coming months,” commented Rohan Malhotra, CEO and Founder of Roadzen. “Our drive to profitability is yielding results, with Adjusted EBITDA improvements over the past three quarters. Additionally, we expect to complete the restructuring of our one-time going-public costs and liabilities in the next quarter. This will not only normalize our balance sheet but also allow us to refocus on the excitement surrounding Roadzen’s technology, our strong revenue growth, and the continued addition of marquee global clients over the past year.”

Mr. Malhotra continued, “Looking ahead, I believe that with our leadership in AI, enterprise-focused business model, and operating presence in three of the largest auto insurance markets in the world – the U.S., India, and the U.K./E.U. – Roadzen has the potential to be one of the most exciting insurance technology companies in the public markets.”

Jean-Noël Gallardo, Roadzen’s CFO added, “We have clear goals for our company this year: to simplify and right-size our balance sheet, grow revenues and cut costs, and we have made significant progress this current quarter on achieving these goals. We are emerging from the legacy overhang inherited from the going-public process and are encouraged by the support received from all parties involved. We’re also pleased to have extended the maturity and increased the amount of our senior secured debt with Mizuho through the end of the calendar year, as they remain supportive partners for our growth.”

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for more information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue and Key Performance Indicators

Revenue reached $8.9 million, an increase of 59% over the same period in the prior year, reflecting incremental revenue from the U.S. market and continuing growth in India. Revenue from brokerage solutions accounted for 35% of revenue, increasing $2.0 million, or 186% over the prior year’s first quarter, while IaaS revenue accounted for the remaining 65% of revenue, increasing $1.3 million, or 29% over the prior year period.

The Company’s U.K. business was impacted by a countrywide halt of automotive GAP insurance sales by the FCA for all insurance carriers in the U.K. The FCA issued guidance for the resumption of online sales of GAP insurance in July, and for embedded sales to be resumed within the next quarter.

As of June 30, 2024, we had 34 insurance customer agreements (including carriers, self-insureds and other entities processing insurance claims), compared to 26 last June. There were 71 automotive customer agreements at the end of the quarter, compared to 33 last June. We had approximately 3,400 agents and fleet customer agreements compared to 2,000 last June.

In the brokerage business, 99,695 policies were sold during the first quarter, equating to $11.5 million in Gross Written Premium (“GWP”), compared to 27,168 sold in the same quarter last year, totaling $3.5 million of GWP, a 267% and 229% year-over-year increase, respectively.

In our IaaS business, 547,233 claims and vehicle inspections were conducted using our AI solutions during the first quarter compared to 350,107 the prior year first quarter, representing a 56% increase.

Expenses and Net Results

Operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization totaled approximately $33.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of $26.6 million compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in this fiscal year operating expenses was $26.2 million of non-cash equity compensation expense related to RSUs granted to employees on September 18, 2023.

Other expenses totaled approximately $18.0 million in the first quarter, which includes $17.2 million of non-cash expense related to fair market valuation adjustments of financial instruments, including the Forward Purchase Agreement and warrants.

In total, net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 includes $44.2 million of non-cash, non-recurring and other extraordinary items that, when excluded, result in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.9 million. This compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.7 million in the prior year’s first quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

In July, the Company announced it was kicking off a balance sheet reconstitution program aimed at strengthening and simplifying its balance sheet, while addressing the legacy overhang inherited through the going-public process. To start this program, the Company agreed to convert nearly $3.5 million of short-term liabilities due to entities affiliated with our Chairman and CEO into equity, followed by an agreement with Mizuho to extend its $7.5 million note through December 31, 2024 while increasing the total principal to $11.5 million. Roadzen is committed to restructuring its balance sheet by seeking to convert other short-term liabilities into equity or long-term notes.

On June 25, 2024, Roadzen announced that it has been chosen to provide AI-powered claims processing for India’s government-owned Oriental Insurance Company Ltd., the 6th largest insurer in India. It is estimated that Roadzen will be processing a minimum of 50,000 claims annually with significant upside potential upon the successful demonstration of faster processing speed, lower loss ratio and enhanced customer experience.

On June 12, 2024, Roadzen announced a significant partnership with a leading commercial auto-focused agency network that is expected to add $10+ million to Roadzen’s annual revenue. Roadzen completed the onboarding process within 36 hours of a 1,200-person salesforce that is presently generating revenues for Roadzen at a run rate of approximately $1 million per month which is expected to grow to full monthly output by the end of the calendar year.

On April 29, 2024, the Company announced that it received a 5-year contract from Dalmia Transport & Logistics, one of India’s largest logistics fleet operators, to install Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI technology across its entire fleet.

Roadzen Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in $, except per share data and share count) Particulars As of June 30,

2024 As of March 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,777,413 11,186,095 Accounts receivable, net 2,669,058 3,652,380 Inventories 77,399 70,667 Prepayments and other current assets 15,905,725 34,426,335 Investments 313,488 507,094 Total current assets 26,743,083 49,842,571 Restricted cash 376,981 378,993 Non marketable securities 1,513,995 1,514,796 Property and equipment, net 245,062 454,589 Goodwill 2,061,292 2,061,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets 981,108 822,327 Intangible assets, net 2,176,671 2,989,604 Other long-term assets 44,840 71,913 Total assets 34,143,032 58,136,346 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,225,255 2,228,471 Short-term borrowings 16,956,691 15,754,829 Due to insurer 6,637,826 8,918,849 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,545,371 29,573,638 Derivative warrant liabilities 3,178,756 5,585,955 Short-term operating lease liabilities 314,675 358,802 Other current liabilities 3,522,285 3,231,962 Total current liabilities 64,380,859 65,652,506 Long-term borrowings 1,366,308 1,472,933 Long-term operating lease liabilities 508,143 268,856 Other long-term liabilities 897,207 1,241,917 Total liabilities 67,152,517 68,636,212 Commitments and contingencies (refer note 21) Shareholders' deficit Ordinary Shares and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share, 220,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30 2024 and March 31, 2024; 68,440,829 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 84,974,378 84,974,378 Accumulated deficit (199,415,444 ) (151,008,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (885,099 ) (600,501 ) Other components of equity 82,791,695 56,560,706 Total shareholders’ deficit (32,534,470 ) (10,073,836 ) Non-controlling interest (475,015 ) (426,030 ) Total deficit (33,009,485 ) (10,499,866 ) Total liabilities and Shareholders’ deficit, Non-controlling interest 34,143,032 58,136,346





Roadzen Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in $, except per share data and share count) For the period ended Particulars June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenue 8,931,517 5,610,910 Costs and expenses: Cost of services 5,427,440 2,297,809 Research and development 1,789,542 573,300 Sales and marketing 5,802,298 3,659,341 General and administrative 25,826,188 2,601,983 Depreciation and amortization 480,349 367,538 Total costs and expenses 39,325,817 9,499,971 Loss from operations (30,394,300 ) (3,889,061 ) Interest income/(expense) (821,686 ) (217,954 ) Fair value gains/(losses) in financial instruments carried at fair value (17,152,060 ) - Other income/(expense) net 22,352 62,430 Total other income/(expense) (17,951,394 ) (155,524 ) (Loss)/Income before income tax expense (48,345,694 ) (4,044,585 ) Less: income tax (benefit)/expense 106,650 22,411 Income tax expense 12,933 - Deferred tax expense 93,717 - Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest (48,452,344 ) (4,066,996 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (45,319 ) (27,752 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to Roadzen Inc. (48,407,025 ) (4,039,244 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to Roadzen Inc. ordinary shareholders (48,407,025 ) (4,039,244 ) Basic and diluted (0.71 ) (6.73 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to Roadzen Inc. ordinary shareholders 68,440,829 606,425





Roadzen Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in $) For the period ended Particulars June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss including non controlling interest (48,452,344 ) (4,066,996 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 480,349 367,538 Stock based compensation 26,230,989 - Deferred income taxes (37,185 ) (26,005 ) Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(profit) (3,398 ) 11,413 Fair value losses in financial instruments carried at fair value 17,152,060 — Expected credit loss (net of reversal) (50,682 ) - Balances written off/(back) - (32,778 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions: Inventories (6,803 ) (18,928 ) Income taxes, net - 19,362 Accounts receivables, net 1,037,883 (2,851,128 ) Prepayments and other assets 1,046,454 (1,339,900 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,767,021 ) 7,951,537 Other liabilities (296,982 ) (2,937,334 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,666,680 ) (2,923,219 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill 32,745 204,329 Acquisition of businesses - (2,720,000 ) Proceeds from sale of mutual fund 193,606 - Proceeds from forward purchase agreement 1,000,000 - Net cash used in investing activities 1,226,351 (2,515,671 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of preferred stock - 4,445,027 Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 2,662,590 Repayments of long-term borrowings (121,365 ) (29,622 ) Net proceeds/(payments) from short-term borrowings 1,154,519 5,298,782 Net cash generated from financing activities 1,033,154 12,376,777 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,519 ) (31,815 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) (3,410,694 ) 6,906,072 Cash acquired in business combination - 11,180,117 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (including restricted cash) 11,565,088 1,131,831 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (including restricted cash) 8,154,394 19,218,020 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 7,777,413 18,674,424 Restricted cash 376,981 543,596 Total cash and cash equivalents 8,154,394 19,218,020 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized 391,829 123,180 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds - 84,197 Non-cash investing and financing activities Consideration payable in connection with acquisitions 488,000 3,621,531 Interest accrued on borrowings 790,395 143,278

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other items from reported net profit or loss. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA aids investors by providing an operating profit/loss without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization and certain non-recurring and other items to help clarify sustainability and trends affecting the business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flows provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. These limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles our net loss reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA:

For the three months ended

June 30, Particulars 2024 2023 Net loss (48,452,344 ) (4,066,996 ) Adjusted for: Other (income)/expense net (22,352 ) (62,430 ) Interest (income)/expense 821,686 217,954 Fair value changes in financial instruments carried at fair value 17,152,060 - Tax (benefit)/expense 106,650 22,411 Depreciation and amortization 480,349 367,538 Stock based compensation expense 26,230,989 - Non-cash expenses 285,060 - Non-recurring expenses 524,758 1,819,746 Adjusted EBITDA (2,873,144 ) (1,701,777 )

