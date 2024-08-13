Video Visitation Access Expanding at Lunenburg and Indian Creek Correctional Centers

Agency News

Agency News August 13, 2024

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) and partners ViaPath and Assisting Families of Inmates (AFOI) have expanded video visitation at both Lunenburg and Indian Creek correctional centers. The expansion went live at approximately 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13th.

Every living area at the facility is now equipped with video visitation equipment, allowing inmates to conduct visits from their living areas.

Hours of operation for the general population at both facilities will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.

Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are implemented.

If two inmates in the same living area are scheduled for a visit simultaneously, one visit will remain and the other will be canceled. For the canceled visit, the visitor can reschedule their visit in the Visitation Scheduler.

Video visitation will not be available when facilities are operating on lockdown status.

Several VADOC facilities have expanded access to video visitation in 2024. Facilities with expanded access are listed as follows: Patrick Henry Correctional Unit, Greensville Correctional Center, Central Virginia Correctional Unit 13, State Farm Work Center, State Farm Correctional Center, Sussex I State Prison, Cold Springs Correctional Unit, Keen Mountain Correctional Center, Deerfield Correctional Complex, Pocahontas State Correctional Center, Baskerville Correctional Center, Patrick Henry Correctional Center and Virginia Correctional Center for Women. Announcements for each facility can be found on the News section of the VADOC website.

In late 2023, video visitation expanded at Green Rock and River North correctional centers.