Harrington's Aetna Plastics Fabricates Skimmers for the Monterey Bay Aquarium

MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrington has been a leading distributor of industrial process solutions since 1959. With a national presence, Harrington distributes and fabricates products that move fluids in corrosive and high-purity process applications. We are committed to excellence, in the quality of our products, service, and knowledge of the proper application of our products to fill the customer’s needs.When our Sacramento team received a request for a batch of custom protein skimmers, we knew Aetna Plastics Fabrication was the answer to get this project done right. Aetna (a HarringtonCompany) utilizes advanced technology to deliver top-quality plastic fabricated components and equipment. Dedicated to state-of-the-art processes like welding, machining, gluing, and assembly, Aetna ensures the creation of exceptional products tailored for commercial and industrial applications.Aetna’s custom protein skimmers, developed for the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Otter Rescue and Rehabilitation Center , have been approved and are set to be standardized for future remodels and exhibits. This unique project was a collaborative effort between Aetna and our Harrington management team in Sacramento, demonstrating innovative problem-solving and high-quality results.The Monterey Bay Aquarium's Sea Otter Exhibit provides a naturalistic habitat where visitors can observe sea otters. The aquarium's Sea Otter Program rescues and rehabilitates stranded or injured otters, conducts research, and collaborates with organizations to protect otter populations and their habitats. By raising public awareness about sea otters and their threats, the aquarium plays a crucial role in their conservation along the California coast.The project for the Monterey Bay Aquarium started as a concept and evolved through detailed specifications and design changes. Continuous feedback and meticulous reviews ensured high quality, with close coordination between the Harrington and Aetna teams leading to innovative solutions. The final product exceeded expectations, showcasing Aetna’s commitment to excellence.About Aetna Plastics FabricationWith over 75 years of experience, Aetna Plastics Fabrication specializes in custom plastic solutions for various industrial markets. Utilizing the latest technology and highest standards, Aetna delivers quality components and equipment. They provide solutions for industries including Chemical Processing, Environmental, Food Processing, Medical Equipment, Metal Processing, OEM, Pollution Control Equipment, and Water & Wastewater Treatment. From the idea stage through production, Aetna has the capability to manufacture custom-fabricated products for commercial and industrial use, ensuring top-quality results for diverse industry needs. For more information on Aetna Plastics visit www.aetnaplastics.com About Harrington Process SolutionsAt Harrington, we aim to provide industry-leading service to our customers both across the United States and international markets. For over 65 years, we have been a leading distributor of process solutions for corrosive and high-purity applications. Products include thermoplastic pipes, valves, fittings, tanks, tubing and hose, pumps, filtration, and instrumentation. Harrington has achieved above-industry growth for decades through a relentless focus on customer service and bringing expertise to the table for customers and suppliers. For more information on Harrington visit www.hipco.com For more information, contact Kevin Maple at kmaple@hipco.com or 909-597-8641

