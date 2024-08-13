Submit Release
TSS to Participate in Semco Capital's 4th Annual CEO Networking Event

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (OTC: TSSI), a data center services company integrating high-performance computing infrastructure and software and providing related data center services, today announced that President and CEO Darryll Dewan will participate in the 4th Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital on Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital brings together a consortium of leading companies with unique business models, strong management teams, and considerable opportunity for enhanced growth and value. Investors interested in attending may contact Scott Weis at scott@semcocapital.com for more information.

About TSS, Inc.
TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS's reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.


Company Contact:
Danny Chism
Chief Financial Officer
TSS, Inc.
Phone: (512) 310-1000

