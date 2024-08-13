Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Open in Butler, Logan and Whitley Counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Three mobile Disaster Recovery Centers opened today in Butler, Logan and Whitley counties to assist Kentuckians who experienced loss from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides.

Butler County (mobile DRC): Cooperative Extension Service Office, 102 Parkway Lane, Morgantown, KY 42261. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday, Aug. 12-17.

Logan County (mobile DRC): Logan County Extension Office, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville, KY 42276. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday, Aug. 12-17.

Whitley County (mobile DRC): Whitley County Cooperative Extension Office, 4275 North Highway 25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday, Aug. 12-17.

Six other Disaster Recovery Centers are currently open:

Caldwell County (DRC): Caldwell County Emergency Operations Center, 102 Northfield Drive, Princeton, KY 42445. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Calloway County (DRC): Calloway County Fairground, 211 Fairground Road, Murray, KY 42071. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Greenup County (DRC): Flatwoods Senior Center, 2511 Reed St., Flatwoods, KY 41139. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday.

Hopkins County (DRC): 114 Madison Square Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Muhlenberg County (DRC): Muhlenberg County Training Center, 61 Career Way, Central City, KY 42330. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Trigg County (DRC): Trigg County Emergency Operations Center, 39 Jefferson Place Cadiz, KY 42211. Working hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Central Time, Monday through Saturday.

Kentucky homeowners and renters in Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties can apply for FEMA assistance at any of the Disaster Recovery Centers in Kentucky. FEMA representatives will help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs, such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral or dental expenses.

In addition to FEMA personnel, representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration and agencies from the Commonwealth will be available to assist survivors.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app to apply. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster.

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.

To view information about how to apply for FEMA disaster assistance in American Sign Language with captioning and a voiceover, please check the YouTube link.