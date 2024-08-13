H.R. 1425, No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act
H.R. 1425 would require any international agreement on pandemics negotiated by the World Health Organization to be considered an international treaty, requiring consent by the U.S. Senate before it can be implemented. CBO estimates that the administrative costs of preparing and submitting such an international agreement to the Senate would total less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.