The American Fuel & Petrochemical Association Recognizes BrandSafway with 44 Awards

Refinery and plant crews honored with industry safety awards for maintaining the highest safety standards

ATLANTA, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) Association recognized 44 BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical plant site teams with Contractor Safety Achievement Awards, based on their safety performance in 2023. Last year, BrandSafway won 26 awards for their performance in 2022.

“BrandSafway is honored to be recognized by AFPM for our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards,” said Gabe McCabe, BrandSafway President, North America. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our hardworking team members in upholding safety as our foremost value. We are grateful to AFPM, our team members and our customers for their shared dedication to protecting the well-being and safety of all in our industry.”

The following BrandSafway refinery and petrochemical site teams received awards from AFPM:

Ardmore Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Baton Rouge Chemical Plant, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company Baton Rouge Refinery, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company Baytown Refinery, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company Benicia Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Chalmette Refinery, PBF Energy Inc. Chevron Richmond, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Chocolate Bayou Polymers Plant, LyondellBasell Industries Clinton Complex, LyondellBasell Industries Corpus Christi Complex, Flint Hills Resources, LLC Corpus Christi Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Deer Park Refinery, Pemex Deer Park Delaware City Refinery, PBF Energy Inc. El Dorado Refinery, HF Sinclair Corporation El Segundo Refinery, Chevron U.S.A Inc. Ferndale Refinery, Phillips 66 Geismar Plant, Huntsman Corporation Geismar Works, BASF Corporation Grand Bayou Site, Dow Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, ExxonMobil Product Solutions Company Houston Refinery, Houston Refining Los Angeles Refinery, Phillips 66 Louisiana Operations, Dow Martinez Refinery Company LLC, PBF Energy Inc. Memphis Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Meraux Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Morris Complex, LyondellBasell Industries Pasadena Plastics Complex, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Pasadena Refinery, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. Paulsboro Refinery, PBF Energy Inc. Point Comfort Facility, Formosa Plastics Corporation, USA Ponca City Refinery, Phillips 66 Port Arthur Chemicals, Motiva Enterprises LLC Port Arthur Plant, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Port Arthur Refinery, Motiva Enterprises LLC Puget Sound Refinery, HF Sinclair Corporation St. Charles Operations, Dow St. Charles Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Superior Refinery, Cenovus Energy Inc. The Lima Refining Company, Cenovus Energy Inc. Torrance Refinery, PBF Energy Inc. Wilmington Refinery, Valero Energy Corporation Wood River Refinery, Phillips 66 WRB Refining, LP-Borger Refinery, Phillips 66

The AFPM Safety Awards Program promotes safe work practices and accident prevention. The organization recognizes maintenance contractors working a minimum of 20,000 hours per calendar year at regular AFPM-member facilities that exemplify strong and consistent safety processes and report no major workplace-related injuries.

About BrandSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, BrandSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 360 strategic locations across 27 countries and nearly 40,000 employees, BrandSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. BrandSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today’s BrandSafway is At Work For You™ — leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about BrandSafway, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

