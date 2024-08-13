Publication notice for the anticipated book "Le stress derrière l'uniforme": An unprecedented look at stress management for police officers, firefighters and ambulance attendants

TERREBONNE, Quebec, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the issues surrounding stress management among first responders have been widely documented and covered by the media. However, the last book written on stress management for police officers dates back more than 20 years, with no equivalent for firefighters and ambulance attendants that addresses the challenges common to these three emergency professions in Quebec.



With this new publication, the authors have sought to analyse the unique challenges faced by first responders, demystify their stress and show them that, properly managed, it is a powerful tool for making them even more effective in their interventions. The book [editionssr.com/en] focuses on stress in emergency situations, a particular kind of stress that can have dramatic consequences for first responders and the citizens they serve.





What you will discover in "Le stress derrière l’uniforme":

An understanding of the mechanisms of stress in emergency situations and the disorders that can result.

An exploration of the sources of stress specific to each profession.

Validated strategies applied to the specific context of emergency intervention.

Poignant testimonials from police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews confronted with traumatic events.

Essential resources for those affected by stress-related disorders.



Why is it important?

As first responders continue to face increasing challenges, maintaining good mental health is more crucial than ever. “Le stress derrière l’uniforme” [editionssr.com/en] offers a response to this growing concern, providing tangible tools to support those on the front line.

We cordially invite you to attend the official launch of Jacques Boilard and Sonia Tremblay's book, “Le stress derrière l'uniforme” [editionssr.com/en], which will take place on 5 September at Cégep Garneau. This will be a unique opportunity to meet the authors and find out how this book can make a real difference in the lives of first responders and those they serve.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover a new chapter in understanding and managing stress for first responders in Quebec.

About the authors:

JACQUES BOILARD, author

Over the course of his career, Jacques Boilard has worked as a police officer, detective sergeant and supervisor in the “Bureau des enquêtes criminelles”, before becoming captain of the “Bureau des enquêtes criminelles” in the Service de police de la Ville de Lévis. He taught in the police techniques program at Cégep Garneau for 16 years. Jacques Boilard holds a diploma in police techniques and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Université du Québec à Rimouski. He is now using his experience to pass on his knowledge by writing for the next generation.

SONIA TREMBLAY, M.Ps., author

Sonia Tremblay holds a master's degree in psychology and is a former neuropsychologist,

Sonia Tremblay is a professor in the Department of Psychology and Guidance. She has been attached to the police techniques program at Cégep Garneau for 14 years. She teaches the course “Communication in the workplace and with mentally disturbed clients”, as well as the course “Crisis intervention and stress management”, co-taught with a police officer. Her accompaniment on patrol, both in Quebec City and Montreal, enables her to analyse police work and the stress it generates during interventions in concrete terms.

Availability:

“Le stress derrière l’uniforme” is now available in bookshops and digitally!

Title: Le stress derrière l'uniforme (The Stress Behind the Uniform)

Authors: Jacques Boilard and Sonia Tremblay

ISBN: 978-2-925111-31-3 (print)

ISBN: 978-2-925111-32-0 (digital)

To order the print version, visit our website: editionssr.com/en

To order the digital version, visit our online bookshop: vitalsource.com

For more information, to confirm your attendance at the book launch or to arrange an interview with the authors, please contact the publishing house, Les Éditions S.R.

Media contact:

Éditions S.R.

r.fadhlaoui@editionssr.com

450 654-4925 ext. 105 - 1 877 354-4925

541 rue Saint-Louis,

Terrebonne (Qc) J6W 1J1

www.editionssr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddcf91bb-0210-4a17-bb34-02f96223749e