Brokerage Account Losses Due to Outages/Operational Failures: KlaymanToskes Offers Recovery Options for Investors

NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes has launched an investigation into the recent brokerage outages of major retail brokerage firms, including Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW), Vanguard, and Fidelity, which left investors unable to access their accounts and execute timely trades. Investors who have suffered damages in excess of $100,000 due to outages/operational failures in their brokerage accounts are urged to contact KlaymanToskes to discuss potential recovery options at 888-997-9956.

KlaymanToskes reports that recent market turbulence, including the 1,000-point drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and steep declines in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, has disrupted investors’ ability to maintain access to their accounts during periods of high volatility.

Stock exchanges and major trading platforms are held to strict regulations for system integrity—established by the SEC after the May 2010 "flash crash,” however, retail brokerages do not face the same level of oversight. This regulatory gap leaves retail investors vulnerable to potential risks during periods of high market activity.

Investors should know that regulatory bodies like the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) have previously penalized brokerage firms for severe outages. For example, in 2021, Robinhood paid nearly $70 million to settle allegations related to systemic supervisory failures and technical outages which resulted in widespread disruptions for investors.

KlaymanToskes has assisted investors who have sustained damages due to brokerage/investing platforms’ operational outages and investors’ inability to place trades.

If you have suffered damages due to a brokerage platform’s operational outages, contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
investigations@klaymantoskes.com

