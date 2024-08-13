Attorney General Bird Leads Coalition to End California’s Green Car Mandate

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a coalition of eight states in supporting Ohio’s lawsuit against the Biden-Harris EPA for authorizing California’s illegal ban on traditional, gas-powered cars.

California’s mandate requires that all cars, trucks, and SUVs sold be electric by 2035. Car manufacturers will be forced to ban traditional cars to keep up with woke green quotas. And given California’s large market share, the State has become a decision-maker for the entire national auto industry. That means states like Iowa will have to comply with California’s green car mandates to compete in the market. Without traditional car options, Americans will have no option but to buy more expensive electric vehicles. The mandates will also increase prices for used, traditional cars due to the increased demand.

This green car crusade comes as part of a larger war by the Biden-Harris EPA and California on traditional, gas-powered vehicles. In 2023, Attorney General Bird led a similar lawsuit challenging California’s truck ban that requires trucks, including vans, buses, and tractor-trailers, be electric by 2035. Attorney General Bird has also pushed back against California’s green fleet mandate that demands if a fleet has at least 50 trucks, and even one of those trucks hauls through California, the entire fleet be electric by 2042.

“I will not stand by as American families are forced to pay the price for California’s green car mandates,” said Attorney General Bird. “California and the Biden-Harris EPA are eliminating purchasing options for families across the country and mandating they buy more expensive electric cars at a time when they are already struggling to make ends meet. The law is clear; California does not have the power to mandate the cars Iowans drive.”

The States makes the case that one state cannot force mandates onto another. California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule also violates the Clean Air Act and other federal laws.

Iowa led a coalition of eight states in the amicus brief and was joined by Idaho, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wyoming.

Read the full amicus brief here.

