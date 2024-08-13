Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo Unites Industry and Government to Bring Broadband to Every Home in America

2,000+ industry and government leaders, along with 100+ exhibitors, will convene in Washington, D.C. for largest meeting ground for broadband industry in October

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo brings service providers, industry partners, and a diverse array of stakeholders including academic institutions, local, state and federal government leaders together to discuss the future of broadband in the U.S. and the concerted effort needed to successfully bridge the digital divide. Broadband Nation Expo has been created in collaboration with Fierce Network (formerly Fierce Telecom, the telecommunications industry's daily monitor) and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), the trusted industry association for the connected world. The event takes place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Register here.



Kevin Gray, VP & Market Leader at Questex Technology Group, remarked, “Broadband is essential infrastructure for the U.S., influencing every facet of our lives—from commerce and education to health and public safety. This fall, at the Broadband Nation Expo, we'll delve into the opportunities and challenges of achieving broadband for all. What sets this event apart is its role as a major convergence point for government, industry and academia. It serves as a unifying force, bringing together these key groups to discuss how broadband can be effectively deployed nationwide and accelerated to bridge the digital divide.”

“Fostering a strong workforce is essential to achieving our nation's mission of internet access for all – so addressing the worker shortage gap is a priority that requires swift and collaborative action from all key stakeholders including government, industry and academia,” said Dave Stehlin, President and CEO, TIA. “The Broadband Nation Expo is the perfect venue to bring together leaders from across these and other key sectors to tackle this challenge head-on. I am thrilled by the growing interest and momentum around this event and eager to continue our vital work in attracting, training and delivering the future workforce that will help finally bridge the digital divide.”

Conference Program

Broadband Nation Expo will offer a robust conference program that encompasses four tracks catering to the evolving needs of the broadband ecosystem:

Fiber for All

Wireless Innovation

Connecting Everyone

NEW! Workforce Development: As broadband deployments ramp up across the U.S., it is well documented that there is a significant shortage of skilled labor to fulfill planned deployments, with an estimate of more than 200,000 broadband jobs available. This track will include speakers from academic institutions around the country discussing best practices that will serve as guidelines for offering broadband technician training programs as part of their curriculum.

Nearly 60 speakers - representing states, cities, tribal, rural, co-ops, ISPs, and more – are confirmed to speak. In addition, more than 30 state broadband offices are expected to participate in the event. Speakers are still being added and confirmed every day.

Key speakers include:

Irtiaz Ahmad, Managing Director & Head of Digital Infrastructure, Solomon Partners

Michael Baldino, Director & General Counsel, Massachusetts Broadband Institute

MJ Barton, Tribal & Programs Outreach Manager, Oklahoma Broadband Office

Eric Bathras, CTO, Infrastructure, Maryland Department of Information Technology

Taylre Beaty, State Broadband Director, Tennessee Economic and Community Development

Sandip Bhowmick, Vice President of Infrastructure and State Broadband Director, Arizona Commerce Authority

Andrew Butcher, President, Maine Broadband Authority

Michelle Cabiya, Director, Puerto Rico Broadband Program

Luisa Calumpong, Broadband Manager, City of Oakland, CA

Ellie de Villiers, CEO of Maple Broadband & Chair of the Vermont Communications Union Districts Association

Rebecca Dilg, Director, Utah Broadband Center

Evann Freeman, VP Government & Community Relations, EPB

Darcie L. Houck, Commissioner, California Public Utilities Commission

Beau Jackson, CEO, White River Connect

Blair Levin, Nonresident Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution

Mike Malandro, President & CEO, Choptank Electric Cooperative

Brian Mitchell, Director of the Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, State of Nevada Broadband Office

Josh Pang, Managing Director & Head of Digital Infrastructure, Carlyle

Erin Scarborough, Senior Vice President, Mass Markets Product Management, AT&T

Roger Timmerman, Executive Director, UTOPIA Fiber

Nate Walowitz, Regional Broadband Program Director, Northwest Colorado Council of Governments



On October 9, Broadband Nation Expo will offer a half-day Pre-Conference Workshop – Delivering State Broadband.

Exhibit Floor

Broadband Nation Expo is technology agnostic, showcasing a spectrum of access technologies such as fiber, fixed wireless, cable and satellite. The event has garnered significant support from the industry. To date, 57 sponsors will participate. See the list of sponsors here. Over 100 sponsors are expected to participate.

The Startup Program is new to the event this year. It offers new companies the opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technology at a discounted rate and also allows them to connect with partners and potential investors. In addition, the program will feature a pitch competition.

Networking

The event is poised to foster unparalleled networking opportunities and high-level discussions. Networking opportunities include receptions, lunches, the Broadband Nation Expo event app and more.

Broadband Nation Awards

The Broadband Nation Awards program celebrates outstanding achievements in solutions, programs, use cases, technology and individual contributions across the broadband sector. The program will feature winners in 17 categories who will be announced during the Broadband Nation Expo event.

Strategic Buyer Program

New to Broadband Nation Expo this year is the Strategic Buyer Program. The exclusive program is designed for decision-makers from rural and regional carriers, FTTH and ISPs. It provides selected participants with an opportunity to engage in up to eight 15-minute one-on-one meetings with curated event partners to discover cutting-edge solutions. Apply here.

For further details and registration, please visit Broadband Nation Expo. Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X. Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com.

