SCDCA and Department on Aging Partner to Warn Seniors About Scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is celebrating the release of the newly updated scam guide, “Ditch the Pitch.” The publication, first released in 2015, arms consumers with information to spot and avoid scams. SCDCA is partnering with the South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) to distribute “Ditch the Pitch” to more than 9,000 consumers statewide who are served by the Department on Aging’s home delivered meal program.

This outreach is an effort to educate elderly consumers, a demographic often exploited by fraudsters. “Ditch the Pitch” addresses common scams, how to avoid them and what to do if a consumer reveals sensitive information to a scammer. “Scammers are more active and more successful than ever,” said Carri Grube Lybarker, SCDCA Administrator. “Education truly is the best defense to avoid becoming a victim and we appreciate the Department on Aging’s assistance in arming South Carolinians with the tools they need to get ahead of fraudsters.”

“The South Carolina Department on Aging is committed to improving the lives of older South Carolinians by collaborating with various partners to provide education, advocacy, and resources,” South Carolina Department on Aging Director Connie Munn said. “The statistics for older adults who fall victim to scams is at an all-time high, so opportunities to team up with the Department of Consumer Affairs to educate seniors and their families about scams and how to protect themselves is critical. By utilizing our aging network which provides home-delivered meals, we can provide these “Ditch the Pitch” booklets. Supporting older adults and those with disabilities with essential tools and knowledge is key to helping them lead healthier, safer lives.”

The August 13 release of the updated “Ditch the Pitch” also marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the law that established SCDCA. The South Carolina Consumer Protection Code was signed into law on August 13, 1974, by Governor James Edwards, with the Code becoming effective January 1, 1975.

SCDCA will host a free webinar Wednesday, August 14 at 10:30 AM discussing the updated publication. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smartphone.

For more information about avoiding identity theft and fraud, or to access a digital copy of “Ditch the Pitch,” visit consumer.sc.gov/ditch-pitch. To request a free hard copy of the publication, you can submit an order form.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has nearly fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

About SCDOA

The South Carolina Department on Aging (SCDOA) enhances the quality of life for seniors in South Carolina. The agencies mission is to meet the present and future needs of seniors and to enhance the quality of life for older South Carolinians through advocating, planning and developing resources in partnership with federal, state and local governments, non-profits, the private sector and individuals.

The SCDOA works with 10 regional Area Agencies on Aging and a network of local organizations to develop and manage services that help seniors remain independent in their homes and in their communities.

