Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,220 in the last 365 days.

Pennsylvania Manufacturer Seeks to Welcome New Americans

Twin Saints Leather's New American Gift

SAXONBURG, PA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twin Saints Leather, a boutique manufacturer of custom corporate and occasion gifts, has announced the unveiling of a new entirely American made and sourced gift perfect for welcoming a new American, celebrating a service milestone, or other patriotic event. The practical hard formed leather tray is made from domestic vegetable tanned cowhide. The hides themselves are tanned in Missouri using a traditional, and more environmentally friendly, process that utilizes natural vegetable tannins as opposed to toxic chromium. Once the hides are cut in Twin Saints Leather’s Pennsylvania workshop, the forming and finishing of each item is a laborious process that takes over three days from start to finish. To achieve their signature hard formed style, Twin Saints Leather valet trays are stretched wet over forms and left to dry. Afterwards they are cut, finished, embossed, dyed and polished. Twin Saint’s new patriotic tray is deeply embossed with the simple phrase “The United States of America.”

In a comment discussing the new product, company owner Nicole Horgan echoed a similar message to the one she shared earlier thanking Pennsylvania Senator Robert Casey’s office for its assistance in navigating the Covid-19 pandemic. “We feel that participation in American manufacturing is a patriotic thing. We depend on the government for certain things, and they depend on us. We want to celebrate what brings us together.”

Gregory Lachlan
HF Mann LLC
email us here

You just read:

Pennsylvania Manufacturer Seeks to Welcome New Americans

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Manufacturing, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more