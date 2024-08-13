Wyse Meter Solutions reaches 300,000 suites – and we’re still growing

CONCORD, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, we celebrated an incredible milestone – our 300,000th suite under contract.



At Wyse, we know that each suite we meter represents a home. Achieving this milestone reminds our team of the important role we play in so many lives.

“All 300,000 meters are a testament to the trust placed in us every day,” said Peter R.J. Mills, Chief Executive Officer at Wyse. “As a company, we’re excited about the future and poised for continued growth and innovation, ensuring our clients and their residents receive the highest levels of service and next-gen technology.”

Wyse leadership, backed by a highly skilled and dedicated team, is fully committed to driving the company forward.

“Our relentless focus on client and customer success and our strategic partnerships have been key drivers in reaching this remarkable milestone,” said Dan Drori, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Wyse. “We are incredibly proud of our team’s efforts and the strong relationships we’ve built with city builders across Canada. As we move forward, we will continue to set new benchmarks in the industry and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

The Wyse team understands that smart city builders are looking beyond savings when choosing a submetering provider; they’re analyzing the total value a provider brings.

“At Wyse, our success is attributed to the distinct benefits we provide to our clients and customers,” Mills said. “That means a customized submetering system, a dedicated 100-person utility billing team, advanced data analytics, seamless integration with existing systems, on-time project and meter delivery, and the highest accuracy and reliability in billing and support.

“Whether talking about the 300,000 suites we’ve already serviced or looking ahead to the next 300,000, we’re committed to delivering unmatched total value to our clients.”

Contact:

media@wysemeter.com

About Wyse:

Based in Concord, Ontario, Wyse is a leading provider of innovative submetering and utility expense management solutions for the multi-residential, condominium and commercial markets in Canada. Wyse’s range of high-quality services enables building owners, developers, managers and residents to take charge of their utility expenses by delivering environmentally sustainable and equitable suite submetering. The company has achieved exceptional growth with 300,000 suites under contract. Learn more at www.wysemeter.com.