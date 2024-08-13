UPDATE – mLogica and Carahsoft Partner to Make IT Modernization and Big Data Solutions Available to Public Sector

Agencies Now Able to Access mLogica’s GenAI-Powered Technologies

LAS VEGAS and RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mLogica, a leading provider of IT modernization and big data solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will work with mLogica as a managed service provider (MSP), making the company’s modernization and data analytics solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



Modernizing mainframe and legacy technology quickly and cost-effectively is crucial for maintaining governmental stability and continuity in the face of world events and sudden spikes in demand for services. mLogica's highly automated LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite and STAR*M Distributed Workload Modernization solutions and its CAP*M Complex Events Analytics big data platform prepare agencies for current and future challenges through fast, affordable access to cutting-edge, scalable technology while meeting security and compliance mandates.

Public sector organizations are tasked with managing enormous amounts of data about the citizens they serve. mLogica addresses agencies’ data management requirements through its big data CAP*M platform, a GenAI-enabled massive data processing and analytics platform that is tailored to support complex events and enriched information processing at ultra-high-speeds to drive actionable intelligence. With the unprecedented surge in critical data of all source types – including the internet, social media, connected devices, other government organizations and more – mLogica's petabyte-scale CAP*M platform allows agencies to customize a solution that provides near-real-time actionable intelligence.

"This partnership represents an unprecedented opportunity for public sector organizations of all sizes to procure affordable modernization solutions, so they can continue to meet the changing needs of their constituents. Our automated solutions are faster and more accurate than older methods of IT modernization, with virtually no operational disruptions," said Amit Okhandiar, CEO of mLogica. “In addition, CAP*M harnesses GenAI to enable government agencies to process and interpret vast amounts of data rapidly and accurately, empowering them to make better decisions quicker through situational awareness.”

“IT modernization and data management are vital areas of concern for the government,” said Michael Adams, Program Executive for AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Partnering with mLogica and our reseller network, we are equipped to help agencies accelerate the migration of distributed and mainframe workloads, cutting time and costs, and ensuring seamless service delivery in a digital age.”

mLogica modernization and big data solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (571) 591-6110 or mLogica@carahsoft.com; or please visit mLogica’s microsite.

About mLogica

mLogica is enterprise modernization. For over twenty years we've empowered customers to compete on a global level, delivering successful legacy and mainframe modernizations in more than 600 large scale engagements, including Fortune 1000 companies. In our work with customers, we see first-hand that the ever-changing demands of business today mandate that they modernize or perish. Organizations need to be scalable, hyper-adaptive and able to pivot instantly to serve evolving customer demands and adapt to new technology and security requirements. We streamline the migration of mission-critical, enterprise applications, databases, infrastructure and empower organizations to fully leverage data using leading-edge technology that saves time and resources.

Visit us at https://www.mlogica.com/ for more information.

Peter Burney, mLogica Senior V.P. for Strategic Programs

Peter.Burney@mLogica.com

(714) 630-2500

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for MultiCloud, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, DevSecOps, Big Data, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services, and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Mary Lange

PR@carahsoft.com

(703) 230-7434