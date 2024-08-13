Photo Editing Software Market to Reach $886.2 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 7.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Integration of AI and machine learning and rise in demand for social media marketing offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global photo editing software market.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Photo Editing Software Market by Type (Entry Level, Prosumer Level and Professional Level), by Platform (MacOS, Windows, Android and IOS), and End User (Individual, Commercial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the photo editing software market was valued at $449.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $886.2 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global photo editing software market is experiencing growth due to increase in use of social media, increased focus on visual content marketing, and rise in demand for personalized content. However, increasing piracy of photo editing software hinders the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4179

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $449.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $886.2 billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Type, Platform, End User and Region Drivers Increase in Use of Social Media Increased Focus on Visual Content Marketing Rise in Demand for Personalized Content Opportunities Integration Of AI and Machine Learning

Rise in Demand for Social Media Marketing Restraint Increase in piracy of photo editing software

Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/photo-editing-software-market/purchase-options

Segment Highlights

The entry level segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period. By type, the prosumer level segment held the dominant share in 2023, owing to its balance of advanced features and affordability. This segment appeals to both advanced amateurs and semi-professional photographers, driving its popularity and rapid growth in the photo editing software market. However, the entry level segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in accessibility and user-friendly features attracting casual and beginner photo editors.

The IOS segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period. By platform, the windows segment held the dominant share in 2023, owing to its widespread use among professional photographers and graphic designers, extensive compatibility with various software, and robust performance capabilities that cater to advanced photo editing needs. However, the IOS segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2024 to 2032, owing to increase in popularity of Apple devices, robust app ecosystem, and continuous innovation in mobile photo editing tools. This growth is fueled by user preference for high-quality, convenient, and user-friendly photo editing applications on iOS platforms.

The individual segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period. By end user, the commercial segment held the dominant market share in 2023, owing to its widespread use in industries such as advertising, media, and entertainment. The businesses rely on advanced editing tools for high-quality content creation, branding, and marketing, driving significant demand and market growth in this segment. However, the individual segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment from 2024 to 2032, owing to rise in number of smartphone users and increase in popularity of social media platforms.

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the market share in 2023, due to high levels of digitalization, strong purchasing power, and a large base of professional photographers. Asia-Pacific is a rapidly growing market, driven by an increase in smartphone adoption and interest in photography. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show potential for growth, supported by rising disposable incomes and expanding access to technology. Each region presents unique opportunities and challenges, shaping the overall landscape of the photo editing software market.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4179

Major Industry Players: -

ACD Systems International, Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Corel Corporation

Cyberlink Corporation

DXO

MAGIX Software GmbH

ON1, Inc.

Serif (Europe) Ltd

Skylum

ZONER, Inc

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global photo editing software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, acquisition, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In March 2024, Canva acquired design platform Affinity to bring professional design tools to every organization. The acquisition significantly bolsters Canva’s vision to build the world’s most comprehensive suite of visual communication tools

In September 2022, Adobe announced Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023, including all-new features that make creative photo and video editing simple for users at any skill level.

In December 2021, ACD Systems International launched their new standalone Mul-Document Interface (MDI), Gemstone. Gemstone enhances the editing experience for users of the software with its layered editor and updated RAW support, adding a new dimension to their editing capabilities.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com