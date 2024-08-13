SDDOT Seeks Public Input on S.D. Highway 231 (Sturgis Road) Reconstruction Project in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024

Contact: Mike Carlson, Rapid City Area Engineer, 605-394-1635

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024,for the proposed reconstruction project on S.D. Highway 231 (Sturgis Road) between West Chicago Street and Knutson Lane in Rapid City. The public meeting open house will be held at the Outdoor Campus – West, located at 4130 Adventure Trail in Rapid City. The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information and gather public input for the proposed reconstruction project. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. The open house will be informal, with one-on-one discussions with SDDOT design and operations staff. A presentation will take place shortly after 5:30 p.m. Afterward, SDDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed reconstruction project and answer questions.

For those who cannot attend the open house, or desire additional information on the proposed project, information will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_2014.

The opportunity to provide written comments will be available at the meeting or through the website. Written comments are accepted until Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location. For more information, contact Mark Malone, Road Design Manager at 605-773-5409 or Mark.Malone@state.sd.us.

