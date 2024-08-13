Pinkie Pads: Empowering Teens & Tweens for a Confident Back-to-School Season

A Media Snippet is available by clicking on this link.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer fades and the back-to-school hustle returns, parents of tweens face a new reality: their daughters may be entering the world of menstruation sooner than expected. The average age for a girl's first period has dropped to 11.9 years old, and Pinkie wants to ensure both parents and young girls feel prepared and supported throughout this transition.



Founded by mothers Fiona Simmonds and Sana Clegg, Pinkie offers a unique solution: organic, plant-based period pads designed specifically for tweens. Unlike bulky, adult-sized products, Pinkie offers mini and small sizes that comfortably fit younger bodies. Made with hypoallergenic materials for sensitive skin, Pinkie prioritizes both comfort and confidence.

But Pinkie goes beyond just the products. Recognizing the anxieties and questions surrounding periods, the brand has established itself as a trusted resource for both tweens and parents.

On TikTok, Pinkie's co-founder Fiona dispels myths and shares practical tips directly with young girls . Their most viewed video, with over 20 million views, features Fiona demonstrating how to make a makeshift pad using toilet paper – a valuable resource for girls caught unprepared.

For parents, Pinkie's Instagram offers a wealth of information. From what to expect during a first period to how to choose the right products, Pinkie empowers parents to navigate these conversations confidently.

Pinkie's commitment to open communication and its dedication to developing products designed specifically for tweens is making a difference. Parents can learn more at PinkiePads.com and shop nationwide at Target , CVS , Walmart , and Amazon for everything needed this back-to-school season.

