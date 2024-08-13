CONSUMER ALERT: New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Shares Safety and Scam Prevention Tips for Students Heading Back to Campus

As many students begin heading to college, vocational or graduate school programs, the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection is sharing targeted scam prevention tips that can help students start the new academic year safely. New York State is home to nearly 300 higher education institutions– the second highest in the nation. Incoming students have many decisions to make at the start of the academic year, and while making choices independently is exciting, it can also be challenging and make students vulnerable to potential scams.

“Whether living away from home for the first time, navigating financial aid or building credit, students are often in new situations that make them vulnerable to potential scams,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Before heading back to campus, I urge students and their parents or caregivers to learn about the simple, but important, steps to take to help prevent identity theft, common scams and other safety risks that come with living on campus.”

SCAM PREVENTION TIPS FOR HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENTS:

Common Scams Targeting Students:

Fake Scholarships, Grants or Loans: The required paperwork to apply for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it’s completely free. Visit FAFSA’s government’s website directly and don’t believe anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for loans or grants.

The required paperwork to apply for financial aid is the FAFSA form and it’s completely free. Visit FAFSA’s government’s website directly and don’t believe anyone who offers guarantees or pre-approvals for loans or grants. Unpaid Tuition Scam: Ignore calls claiming that you’ll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately over the phone. Always call the school bursar’s office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status.

Ignore calls claiming that you’ll be dropped from all classes unless you pay tuition immediately over the phone. Always call the school bursar’s office directly to verify your account status. Schools generally send an invoice to alert students of account status. Fake Employment or Internship Offers: Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process or provide too much personal information, such as your social security number, during the application or interview process.

Never pay an upfront fee to move forward in an interview process or provide too much personal information, such as your social security number, during the application or interview process. Buying Books Online: Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks but never deliver, leaving the student out of cash and with no textbook. Learn how to identify fake website listings for textbooks and supplies. Before you buy, do your research and confirm it’s a reputable source. Pay attention to contact information and return policies. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section.

Scam artists set up fake websites and offer great deals on expensive textbooks but never deliver, leaving the student out of cash and with no textbook. Learn how to identify fake website listings for textbooks and supplies. Before you buy, do your research and confirm it’s a reputable source. Pay attention to contact information and return policies. Legitimate sites provide a physical address and working phone number in the contact section. Roommate/Rental Scam: Scammers pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are then solicited for money in exchange for promises that the homes will be shown to them or rented to them upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no property for rent, or the property is already occupied.

Scammers pose as an individual selling or renting a property or as someone on behalf of a property owner. Potential renters are then solicited for money in exchange for promises that the homes will be shown to them or rented to them upon completion of payment. The scam is realized when there is no property for rent, or the property is already occupied. Credit Cards: If applying for a credit card for the first time, do your own research. Students are often targeted with misleading credit card offers that could be a veiled attempt at identity theft or may charge exorbitant annual fees and interest rates.

Protect Yourself from Identity theft:

Understand the consequences: Higher education students are at great risk of identity theft, but you can minimize these risks by protecting yourself and keeping your information private. It’s important that you understand the consequences of identity theft. Criminals can use your personal information to build a fake identity and open new accounts or loans under your name. Restoring credit and correcting false information can be a costly and lengthy process so it’s best to prevent it before it happens.

Higher education students are at great risk of identity theft, but you can minimize these risks by protecting yourself and keeping your information private. It’s important that you understand the consequences of identity theft. Criminals can use your personal information to build a fake identity and open new accounts or loans under your name. Restoring credit and correcting false information can be a costly and lengthy process so it’s best to prevent it before it happens. Keep all personal identifiable information private: Whether it’s in a dorm room, online or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personal identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person. Remember to always keep a close hold on your social security number (SSN) and ask why it’s needed before deciding to share it. Oftentimes organizations include the SSN request as a formality, and it may not be mandatory. Ask if you can use a different kind of identifier. Personal documents, checkbooks, credit card statements and other personal papers should always be locked securely. When searching for and applying for student loans or other applications for financial aid, never share personal information via the phone or internet unless you have initiated contact. Shred pre-approved credit card offers and bills before disposing of them.

Whether it’s in a dorm room, online or in any social situation, keep all information and documents containing personal information private and securely guarded. Personal identifiable information is information that, when used alone or with other relevant data, can identify a person.

Practice Online Safety:

Social media is a great place to connect with friends or catch up with the latest viral trend, but remember to save some secrets for yourself. Social media posts often reveal sensitive information unintentionally. Cybercriminals look for content that can reveal answers to security questions used to reset passwords, making accounts vulnerable to identity theft.

Avoid downloading free music, games or apps. Free downloads come with a price – identity theft. Often the free apps, music and games are tainted with keystroke logging malware.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi or computers to shop online or pay bills.

Monitor privacy settings on all online accounts.

Before you get rid of your old laptop or smartphone, protect your data so it doesn’t end up in the hands of an identity thief. For tips on how to protect your data before getting rid of your devices, please see information from this Federal Trade Commission article.

For more tips on how to stay safe online, please see information from this January 2020 consumer Alert .

College Dormitory Safety:

For those living on campus this fall, keep safety precautions in mind, especially for first-time residential students. Fires are one of the biggest hazards; the National Fire Protection Association reports that fire departments responded to over 3,000 fires at dormitories, sororities, fraternities and other related structures from 2017-2021. Be sure to check your dormitory for fire hazards and more, and have the following information handy:

Locate the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms within your dorm or off-campus housing: Verify or obtain assurances that all alarms are in proper working order. Participate in any needed safety demonstrations on campus.

Verify or obtain assurances that all alarms are in proper working order. Participate in any needed safety demonstrations on campus. Check for working sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers: Most at risk are those staying in off-campus housing where these systems are not regulated by the university.

Most at risk are those staying in off-campus housing where these systems are not regulated by the university. Locate the nearest emergency exits: Make note of where to go if there is an emergency.

Make note of where to go if there is an emergency. Never overload outlets with too many demands for power to prevent fires: Students with laptops, televisions, mini-refrigerators and more can overload the outlet and spark a fire.

Students with laptops, televisions, mini-refrigerators and more can overload the outlet and spark a fire. Review the emergency plan in case of fire or a carbon monoxide leak: Ensure all those residing in the room know where to meet and what to do if there is an emergency. Remember to call 911 in case of any emergency and follow safety protocol.

