Sen. Lowe, Rep. Cochran, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for E.G. Fisher Public Library

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Adam Lowe, State Rep. Mark Cochran, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $9,958 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the E.G. Fisher Public Library. The grant will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors, Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and internal internet connections.

“Libraries are key to promoting literacy and lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Lowe. “This grant will support E. G. Fisher Public Library as it continues to provide resources that better serve our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Public libraries are instrumental in providing free access to information and education opportunities,” said Rep. Cochran. “This grant will help our library continue to thrive and effectively serve all those who visit.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Lowe and Rep. Cochran for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

