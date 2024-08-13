Mayor Bowser Announces $61.3 Million Federal Investment in District Facilities

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the U.S. Treasury Department has awarded $61.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Capital Projects Fund to support the construction of community facilities across the District. The Capital Projects Fund was designed to fund high-quality modern infrastructure that enhances Americans’ ability to work, learn, and stay healthy, especially in low- and moderate-income communities.

“We know that when we have great facilities – and great programming in those facilities – that brings people in the community together. It helps keep our residents healthy and engaged, it helps us connect more residents to resources, and it gives Washingtonians more opportunities to get to know their neighbors,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re grateful to have the Biden-Harris Administration’s support in building stronger, more connected communities. We’re ready to get these dollars out the door and into projects that will benefit DC residents.”



Through the funding, the District is receiving $61,394,321 to make targeted improvements to public libraries, recreation centers, and senior centers to enable these community facilities to better meet the changing needs of residents. These improvements will expand or improve public broadband internet access for individuals and families that currently lack it and will expand employment, education, and healthcare programming for seniors.



“The Biden-Harris Administration is making progress across the country to ensure Americans have access to the services and facilities that help them lead healthy lives and access economic opportunity. These resources will deliver critical upgrades at community facilities for residents, particularly students and seniors, that provide essential services like high-speed internet, financial literacy, and early learning opportunities,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.



This funding will support ongoing improvements to the Southeast Library, the Shaw Library, Library Community Business Centers, the Anacostia Recreation Center, and the Ward 8 Senior Wellness Center. These facilities are part of Mayor Bowser’s ongoing commitment to invest in projects that will strengthen communities and ensure that DC’s public facilities remain vibrant, inclusive spaces that meet the evolving needs of the city.



