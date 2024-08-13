CHITA LIVING Unveils Durable, Ergonomic Ohana Sofa Collection Designed with Family in Mind

The modular sofa features generous seating dimensions, providing a spacious and welcoming atmosphere for optimal relaxation.



HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHITA LIVING (“CHITA”), a furniture company offering stylish and comfortable pieces at an affordable price, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its mid-century modern sofa selection, the Ohana Sofa Collection , recently launched at reality television personality Jill Zarin 's 11th annual Luxury Luncheon event in The Hamptons.

The Ohana Sofa provides ample seating space with durable, pet-friendly upholstery, making it ideal for family gatherings and pet lounging. Its scientifically optimized design ensures ergonomic support and comfort, while the recliner feature and zero-gravity positioning offer adjustable angles and even weight distribution, reducing pressure points for a luxurious experience in comfort and style.

"We were thrilled to debut the Ohana Sofa Collection at Jill Zarin’s annual Luxury Luncheon," stated Steve, CEO of CHITA LIVING. "Showcasing these pieces at such a prestigious and well-attended event underscores our dedication to providing customers with trend-forward furniture while offering fair prices. With its ergonomic design and zero-gravity positioning, the Ohana Sofa exemplifies CHITA’s commitment to comfort and innovation. We look forward to expanding our offerings with similar pieces, ensuring everyone can create a stylish and inviting home environment."

The collection features versatile seating options with up to five modular arrangements. Additional features include the innovative Ohana Power Console for seamless functionality and the stylish Armless Chair for customizable comfort.

Discover the charm and humor of CHITA’s latest campaign! Watch here as two couples navigate life with and without the Ohana Sofa highlighting its functionality, including the built-in storage, phone charging capabilities, luxurious fabric, and reclining features. The lighthearted commercial aims to perfectly showcase CHITA’s commitment to comfort and affordability.

To learn more about the Ohana Sofa Collection, please visit https://chitaliving.com/collections/ohana-modular-motion-sofa-collection .

About CHITA LIVING

Bringing two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, CHITA LIVING is a leading provider of stylish and affordable furniture, with pieces suitable for any budget. Offering a wide range of furniture including sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA LIVING uses premium materials to ensure durability and comfort. Their in-house designs ensure originality and unique appeal, resonating with modern homeowners, apartment renters and design enthusiasts. CHITA LIVING is a key player in the home decor market, dedicated to enhancing living spaces with functional and aesthetically pleasing furniture.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eaa71736-e5e9-4710-8361-19f4c01fd1af

Contact Info Email: press@chitaliving.com Phone number: 1 (877) 389-4648