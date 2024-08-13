Breezeline Teams Up with Sanford Mainers to Support Great Bay Services

Breezeline’s $5,000 donation to the non-profit will empower adults with disabilities

SANFORD, Maine, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline , a leading internet, TV, phone and wireless service provider in the U.S., partnered with the Sanford Mainers , a collegiate summer baseball team, to raise money for Great Bay Services , a non-profit organization that supports and empowers adults with intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism.



“We are thankful for Breezeline and the Mainers’ work on behalf of Great Bay Services,” said Great Bay Services’ executive director Pam Lowy. “Support from companies like Breezeline helps us provide essential services to adults in Southern Maine.”

Through the partnership, Breezeline donated to Great Bay Services each time a Mainers’ player hit a strikeout during the 2024 season. Over the summer, the Mainers hit a total of 301 strikeouts, resulting in Breezeline donation of $5,000 to Great Bay.

“Great Bay Services is a beacon of hope for many in Southern Maine,” said Andrea Pais of the Sanford Mainers. “We are proud to partner with Breezeline to support the work Great Bay does for families in Sanford.”

To learn more about how Breezeline gives back to the local communities it services, visit: https://www.breezeline.com/communities.

