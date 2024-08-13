Contract Manufacturer to Invest $8 Million in a New High Point Facility

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Cosmetics & Cleaners International LLC, a leading contract manufacturer of cosmetics and personal care products, will add 24 new jobs in Guilford County. The company will invest $8.4 million to locate a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the City of High Point.

“Manufacturers want to operate in the best state for their long-term success and it’s positive news that this company chose High Point,” said Governor Cooper. “With a $114 billion manufacturing economy, investments in infrastructure for distribution from a prime East Coast location and a highly skilled workforce, our state will continue to be a top choice.”

Headquartered in Miami, Cosmetics & Cleaners International, d/b/a C&C Industries, provides contract manufacturing, filling, private labeling, packaging, and distributing services of over-the-counter topical, beauty, and personal care products such as oils, shampoos, and fragrances. As an FDA-registered manufacturer, C&C Industries distributes products in all 50 states to large department stores and retailers for national and globally recognized brands. This new production site will cover 108,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations following cGMP standards.

“This new facility is a significant step forward in expanding our operations and meeting the growing demands of our clients. High Point offers the perfect blend of skilled workforce and strategic location that will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Andy Boutros, CEO of C&C Industries. “We are excited to become a part of the Guilford County community and look forward to contributing to the local economy.”

“Growing companies need access to a ready and skilled workforce that can help manufacturers like C&C Industries get to work,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina has a workforce that is consistently ranked as one of the best in America, including the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, and our First in Talent Plan, will help us maintain that ranking.”

New positions include chemists, line workers, quality assurance technicians, R&D personnel, warehouse and managerial staff. Although salaries will vary by position, the average annual wage will be $59,333 which exceeds the Guilford County average of $58,843. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.4 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate C&C Industries’ expansion to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We are excited to welcome C&C Industries to the Triad region as a new corporate business partner,” said N.C. Senator Michael Garrett. “Guilford County has a strong manufacturing legacy and both the quality of life and high-quality talent to help the company get more than a great return on their $8 million investment.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Guilford Technical Community College, GuilfordWorks, Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, and the City of High Point.

