insightsoftware Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Hyper-growth company ranks No. 2705 nationally and No. 164 in the Financial Services sector

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that insightsoftware ranks No.2705 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment— independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It’s an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000. Our success is largely attributed to providing a unique and differentiated set of connected solutions for the Office of the CFO,” said Mike Sullivan, CEO of insightsoftware. “Our open business data fabric is the foundation of our Platform, providing a single source of truth for finance, accounting, and operations applications. It sets us apart from other vendors and enables customers to make more timely and informed business decisions. We remain tightly aligned with our customers' needs and product roadmaps and expect to continue our strong growth trajectory.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

insightsoftware is the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO. It continues to grow rapidly as a leading global provider of finance, accounting, and operations solutions. The Inc. 5000 also ranked insightsoftware as No. 20 in Raleigh, No. 164 in Financial Services, and No. 71 in North Carolina. The company’s strategic M&A deals and product launches have been key to these accomplishments. insightsoftware formed as part of the merger of two companies and has acquired 28 companies in the last six years. Recent acquisitions include LeaseAccelerator , FXLoader , and Fiplana . The company was also recognized for its growth in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ .

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com .

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

