Non-Woven Fabric Market Surges to USD 63.5 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 5.70% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The Non-Woven Fabric Market is driven by increasing demand from the healthcare and automotive sectors, owing to its durability, cost-effectiveness, and versatility. Technological advancements in manufacturing processes also boost growth. However, market expansion is restrained by fluctuations in raw material prices, primarily petrochemicals, and environmental concerns related to non-biodegradable waste. The industry's focus on sustainable alternatives may mitigate these challenges.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Non-Woven Fabric Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 43.97 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 63.5 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Non-Woven Fabric Market Overview

Healthcare Demand Surge: The Non-Woven Fabric Market is now witnessing strong expansion as a result of increasing demand in the healthcare sector. Non-wovens, such as surgical masks and protective gowns, are crucial materials that provide hygiene and safety. As healthcare providers emphasize these critical materials, the market is experiencing significant growth.

Automotive Sector Adoption: Automotive manufacturers are increasingly dependent on non-woven materials due to their lightweight, durable, and cost-effective characteristics. The adoption of these novel solutions by the automotive sector is driving the growth of the Non-Woven Fabric Market, as it improves vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Sustainability and Innovation: The Non-Woven Fabric Market is seeing innovation because to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. Manufacturers are creating non-woven materials that are both biodegradable and recyclable, in order to satisfy consumer requests and comply with regulatory standards. This is driving the expansion of the market.

Raw Material Price Volatility: The Non-Woven Fabric Market is directly affected by changes in petrochemical pricing, which have a direct impact on its cost structure. The fluctuations in prices generate ambiguity for manufacturers, which could impede expansion as companies have challenges in sustaining profitability due to increasing material expenses.

Environmental Concerns: The Non-Woven Fabric Market encounters obstacles as a result of environmental apprehensions over the accumulation of non-biodegradable trash. If the market does not address sustainability concerns by adopting greener alternatives, it could see slower growth as sustainability becomes increasingly important.

Intense Competition: The Non-Woven Fabric Market is characterized by intense competition, as there are multiple participants offering comparable products. The fierce competition exerts pressure on prices and profit margins, which might potentially impede growth as companies strive to distinguish themselves and gain a larger portion of the market.

Geographic Dominance:

The Non-Woven Fabric Market is predominantly led by the Asia-Pacific region, which is propelled by swift industrialization, a thriving automotive sector, and an expanding healthcare industry in nations such as China and India. This regional hegemony contributes to the expansion of the global market by offering an extensive manufacturing infrastructure and robust consumer demand. Moreover, the presence of inexpensive labor and raw supplies in the area enhances its market position, fostering investment and growth from international companies.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Fitesa, Freudenberg Group, Suominen Corporation, Avgol Nonwovens, Toray Industries Inc., Johns Manville, Lydall Inc., Dupont de Nemours Inc. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Non-Woven Fabric Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Non-Woven Fabric Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Non-Woven Fabric Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Product Melt Blown Spun Bounded





Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Application



Hygiene Construction



Non-Woven Fabric Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America







