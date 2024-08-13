Protein Is More Than Just Muscle Food: Achieve Your Protein Goals with Tracking

MyFitnessPal introduces the Quick Start High Protein Plan, a free, week-long guide featuring recommended protein sources, recipe suggestions and daily check-ins

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you know protein can do more than build muscles? Recently, Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, conducted a satellite media tour in conjunction with D S Simon media to talk about how to effectively integrate protein into daily diets, the importance of meal prepping, and share tips for achieving long-term health goals.



Protein has become one of the popular buzzwords in food and nutrition, but it’s not just for gym enthusiasts. Everyone can benefit from understanding more about protein and its impact on overall health. MyFitnessPal is excited to introduce the new Quick Start High Protein Plan, designed to help members incorporate more protein into their diets and reach their health goals.

Protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle, but its benefits extend far beyond that. It plays a crucial role in keeping you fuller for longer, helping to regulate blood sugar levels, and ultimately reducing cravings. By integrating protein-rich foods throughout the day, individuals can stay on track with their health and wellness goals, making protein an essential part of a balanced diet. When most people think of protein, they often consider meat, poultry, and seafood. However, there is a wide variety of protein sources available, including eggs, dairy, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes.

Tracking food intake is a powerful tool for making informed food choices that align with personal health goals. MyFitnessPal’s user-friendly app allows members to easily track their protein intake and gain insights into their dietary habits. By taking small daily steps, members can make significant lifestyle changes over time.

To help members incorporate more protein into their diets, MyFitnessPal’s Head of Nutrition has developed the new Quick Start High Protein Plan. This free, week-long plan includes recommended protein sources, grocery shopping lists, and recipe suggestions, making it easier than ever to get started. Additionally, the plan features quizzes to test knowledge and assess current protein consumption habits, along with daily check-ins that encourage reflection on progress and current knowledge to help enable behavior change and fuel motivation.

Members who opt into the plan will learn valuable insights about the role of protein in growth, repair, and tissue maintenance, as well as how protein intake can affect energy levels, appetite, and sleep quality. The plan also covers diverse protein sources found across various food groups and offers strategies for incorporating protein throughout the day, including meals and snacks.

About Melissa Jaeger

Melissa Jaeger RD, LD is the Head of Nutrition for MyFitnessPal. Previously, Melissa used her nutrition expertise to educate and empower consumers of all ages and backgrounds while working in the area of retail dietetics. Melissa received a Bachelor of Arts in Nutrition (DPD) from the College of Saint Benedict and completed her dietetic internship through Iowa State University. In May 2024 she was recognized as the Registered Young Dietitian of the Year awarded by the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Melissa’s passion for weight management and gut health inspired her to complete the Certificate of Training program in Childhood and Adolescent Weight Management through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and Monash University’s training for the Low FODMAP Diet for Irritable Bowel Syndrome. Melissa’s true passion is nutrition communications - translating evidence-based nutrition science into actionable messages for consumers. She has appeared on a variety of local media outlets throughout the Minneapolis - St.Paul metro and has published consumer-focused nutrition education pieces in publications throughout the Midwest.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 250 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

