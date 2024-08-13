SAMUEL ADAMS DOMINATES WORLD BEER AWARDS WITH FOUR GOLDS AS NEW AMERICAN LIGHT CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN THE U.S.

Boston Beer’s medal haul includes Gold for Samuel Adams American Light, the easy-to-drink light beer’s second award this year following spring launch

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Beer Company’s Samuel Adams brand, one of the originators of the craft beer movement, dominated the podium at the World Beer Awards in the U.K. last week with four of its entries winning both Gold and Best in Country awards. To find any of these award-winning beers at a store near you, check out the Samuel Adams product finder here.

“I’m so proud of all of our brewers, who spent countless hours perfecting the recipes for each of these beers,” said Jim Koch, founder and brewer of Boston Beer. “We started brewing 40 years ago, and to this day, we remain focused on crafting the highest-quality beers through innovation and experimentation in the relentless pursuit of better.”

Samuel Adams American Light – Gold & Best in Country – Light Lager

Samuel Adams American Light launched earlier this year in 14 states – Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont, plus Washington, D.C. Distinctly American, this light craft lager is a crisp, refreshing, great-tasting, easy-to-drink beer perfect to upgrade everyday drinking occasions. With an ABV of 4.2% and just 115 calories, Samuel Adams American Light is made with all American ingredients and is designed to be an easy-drinking beer that doesn't compromise on flavor. In addition to its Gold at the World Beer Awards, Samuel Adams American Light also won Bronze at the 2024 Australian International Beer Awards in the American Style Light Lager Category earlier this year.

Samuel Adams Just the Haze – Gold & Best in Country – No & Low Alcohol IPA

This full-body, full-taste non-alcoholic IPA, which also scored bragging rights to “The Best Non-Alc Beer In America” when Samuel Adams Just The Haze won the 2022 Gold Medal in Non-Alcoholic Beer category at the Great American Beer Festival, solidified those credentials with its World Beer Awards’ Best in Country award. Whether it’s Dry January, a kid's soccer game, or you just plain want a brew on Tuesday, this is a beer lover’s non-alc with all the taste you want. Just The Haze also won a Silver at the 2023 World Beer Cup Awards and Silver at the 2021 World Beer Awards.

Samuel Adams Boston Lager – Gold, Best in Country – Amber Lager

This 40-year award-winning beer started it all back in 1984, when Jim Koch used a generations-old family recipe to brew beer in his kitchen. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life with hopes drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavor and started sampling the beer in Boston. He named the flagship brew Samuel Adams Boston Lager – which is still thought of as the “Best Beer in America” – in recognition of one of our nation's founding fathers, a revolutionary man of independent and pioneering spirit. Boston Lager is approachable, complex, and smooth, with an ABV of 5% and the perfect balance of caramel malt sweetness and spicy hop bitterness.

Samuel Adams Summer Ale – Gold, Best in Country – Pale Ale Seasonal

An American wheat ale with a citrus blend of orange, lemon, and lime peel, Samuel Adams Summer Ale has an ABV of 5.3% and includes a touch of pepper from West-African grains of paradise.

About The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) began in 1984 brewing Samuel Adams beer and has since grown to become one of the largest and most respected craft brewers in the United States. We consistently offer the highest-quality products to our drinkers, and we apply what we've learned from making great-tasting craft beer to making great-tasting and innovative "beyond beer" products. Boston Beer Company has pioneered not only craft beer but also hard cider, hard seltzer and hard tea. Our core brands include household names like Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, and Samuel Adams. We have taprooms and hospitality locations in California, Delaware, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio. For more information, please visit our website at bostonbeer.com, which includes links to our respective brand websites. For more information on Samuel Adams beers, visit SamuelAdams.com or follow @SamuelAdamsBeer.

The World Beer Awards spotlight the best internationally recognized beer styles such as IPA, stout, sour, and low alcohol. There are 10 taste categories and 12 in the design category, with awards including Best Bottle, Best Label, and Best New Launch. See the full list of 2024 winners here: World Beer Awards 2024 - Winners.

