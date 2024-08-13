Jamf Insights and Data on Mobile Security Threats Featured in 2024 Verizon Mobile Security Index

Report uncovers escalating risks in mobile and IoT security, with a focus on the threats facing critical infrastructure

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced that it is a contributor to the 2024 Verizon Mobile Security Index . Based on responses from 600 professionals responsible for security strategy, policy and management, the survey revealed how dependent society has become on mobility services, and the dangers that businesses face if they do not invest in securing the infrastructure, devices, and users that rely on this always-on connectivity.



“It is imperative that CISOs and technology leaders take notice of the findings in this report and prioritize efforts to secure the mobile infrastructure their businesses now rely upon for work,” said Michael Covington, VP of Portfolio Strategy at Jamf. “The focus on critical infrastructure and IoT threats in this year’s report illustrates the continuing evolution of mobile, as the technology expands in industrial use cases, providing essential connectivity for factories, hospitals, power plants, water treatment facilities, and more. Of course, consumers continue to embrace mobility, making security and privacy on an individual basis equally important. Jamf is honored to contribute the findings from our 2024 Security 360 Report to help Verizon raise awareness around the importance of our world’s mobile security.”

The 2024 Verizon Mobile Security Index helps inform cybersecurity decisions for leaders of businesses of all sizes and in key sectors. As mobile and IoT threats rise, the need for robust security measures has never been greater. The report identifies top mobile security threats across the evolving threat landscape.

Key findings from this year’s annual index include:

Modern work continues to be enabled by mobile: 80% of respondents agree mobile devices are critical to their organizations running smoothly and 80% of organizations have more users with mobile devices than they did 12 months ago.

80% of respondents agree mobile devices are critical to their organizations running smoothly and 80% of organizations have more users with mobile devices than they did 12 months ago. Mobile risks are on the rise and could be fatal: 86% of critical infrastructure respondents agree that security risks associated with mobile devices have escalated over the past year and 85% of public sector respondents agree that a security breach of their organization could endanger lives – especially if critical or emergency services go down.

86% of critical infrastructure respondents agree that security risks associated with mobile devices have escalated over the past year and 85% of public sector respondents agree that a security breach of their organization could endanger lives – especially if critical or emergency services go down. The disconnect between perception of security and reality is stark: 67% said current mobile device security measures were very effective, but 58% have experienced a security incident involving a mobile or IoT device that resulted in data loss or downtime. Verizon highlighted Jamf’s finding from its 2024 Security 360 Report that 25% of the organizations it surveyed earlier this year had at least one mobile device user on staff who has disabled their lock screen feature – one of the basic recommended measures to improve mobile device security.



Further, educating the leaders tasked with creating a cyber-secure mobile world, Jamf contributed the breakdown from its 2024 Security 360 Report of the six most common attack objectives of malicious actors targeting mobile devices and how organizations can take steps to reduce impact. These objectives encompass executing malicious code, accessing sensitive data, using compromised devices to infiltrate networks, and other related activities.



“The data and analysis provided by Jamf for the 2024 MSI highlights the escalating risks in mobile and IoT environments,” said Mike Caralis, VP of Business Markets, Verizon Business. “Jamf’s thorough understanding of the complexities and risks associated with mobile and IoT devices has greatly enriched this year’s report.”

To view the full index visit 2024 Verizon Mobile Security Index . To learn more about how Jamf can help you secure your mobile devices, click here .



Methodology

Verizon contracted with an independent research company to survey senior professionals responsible for the procurement, management, and security of mobile devices. In total, 600 professionals responsible for the buying, managing, and security of mobile devices responded from small companies to large enterprises.



