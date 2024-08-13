Submit Release
A Limited Edition of One: CANAC to Receive Global 100,000th Milestone Moffett

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian recipient of the long-anticipated 100,000th Moffett is at last revealed. Canac-Marquis Grenier Ltée will soon take delivery recipient of this global milestone truck-mounted forklift.

The Moffett is a limited edition of one–kitted out with a custom plate and decals celebrating the company's landmark 100,000th truck-mounted forklift to roll off the production line since the clever concept started a small revolution in the materials-handling industry in 1986.

The unit was shipped from Moffett's 'Factory of the Future' in Dundalk, Ireland, and unloaded at Mécano Alca on August 7, 2024. It will undergo a thorough pre-delivery inspection before reaching its final destination. HIAB Québec, Atlas Polar's regional authorized Moffett sales and service dealer, was responsible for the sale and will deliver the unit to CANAC with fanfare in the coming weeks.

"CANAC is the perfect customer to take ownership of this special forklift," says Richard Lavigne, Director, HIAB Québec Ltée. "Like us, they pride themselves on dependability, reliability, honesty, and family values—qualities that play significant roles in our longstanding relationship. CANAC is growing exponentially and growing with us."

Atlas Polar's 84 sales and service dealers nationwide celebrate Moffett's success. This uniquely marked 100,000th truck-mounted Moffett forklift symbolizes their skills, dedication, and pride in the brand they represent.

"The unit coming to a Canadian customer is meaningful," says Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Ltd. "We introduced Moffett, the first all-wheel drive truck-mounted forklift to Canada in 1989, and it still leads the industry. We are all working toward the next 100,000th Moffett sale."

About Atlas Polar

Established in 1938, Atlas Polar is a Canadian-owned company specializing in truck-mounted load-handling equipment. It introduced the first truck-mounted articulated hydraulic crane to Canada in 1953 and the first all-wheel drive truck-mounted forklift in 1989 and has since been the sole distributor in Canada for HIAB® and LOGLIFT® cranes, Moffett® forklifts and Multilift® hooklifts. The company also manufactures innovative water management equipment, including Hydrorake®, Hydrobrush®, StopLog Lifter™ and Polar Racks™, Polar Remote Controls, HiVOLT Alert™ systems and Cover N Go™ retractable seat covers. Atlas Polar is committed to improving its customers' safety, productivity, and profitability. Its national sales and service network is #1 in Canada. For more information, please visit www.atlaspolar.com

Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Company Ltd. +1 888 799 4422, steveparr@atlaspolar.com

